KESMAR Shares 'Nothing To Lose' From 'Forever Holiday' EP

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Australian artist-producer KESMAR (aka Nathan Hawes) to its label roster. KESMAR joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, including artists like LEISURE, Mallrat, Neil Frances, KALI, Miami Horror, Japanese Wallpaper, cehryl, and Tim Atlas.

KESMAR's latest single "Nothing To Lose" - from the Forever Holiday EP (out May 18 via Nettwerk Records) - moves with springtime swagger, filled with lush lyrics and warm, buoyant hooks. Jumping into an electronic backboned sound, KESMAR worked with vintage synthesizers and drum machines to create psychedelic/bedroom-pop tunes packed with bright and weightless charm. After breaking ground with his debut EP Up To You (written in collaboration with LANKS, Panama, and Cleopold), KESMAR returned to his home studio in Sydney to create in solace. The newly finished body of work embraces minimal late seventies yacht rock with references to Christopher Cross and The Alessi Brothers.

About the song, KESMAR says, "'Nothing To Lose' is one of my favorite tracks off the EP. It was written with long-time collaborator Tobias Priddle in his Thornbury, Melbourne studio. I can remember freezing my ass off and having to constantly pace around the room playing different instruments to keep warm. The song came together relatively quickly. We called Tim Ayre over to help write the bridge, then Tobias and I wrote the lyrics until early in the morning. We completed the demo the following day; it's hardly changed since that moment. I flew to Japan the next day, and I thought I would be lonely in a new country and city that was so foreign to me, but 'Nothing To Lose' stayed with me the whole trip."

"Nothing To Lose" is the perfect aperitif for spring.

Listen to "Nothing To Lose" here: