KERO KERO BONITO Announce North American Fall Tour

Kero Kero Bonito are fresh off of a largely sold-out tour, which included their Coachella debut, and today they announce a new round of North American tour dates. Kicking off in October, KKB will tour stateside for a solid month and a half after their EU/UK/China shows this summer. Artist presale starts this Thursday via Seated and public on-sale is Friday at 10 am local time - get yours HERE, and see below to find a show near you!

Kero Kero Bonito released their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Time 'n' Place as a surprise-released last year on Polyvinyl Record Co. and the band recently announced a forthcoming 7-inch out May 17th. The 7-inch will include Time 'n' Place highlight"Swimming" as the A-Side and a newer track "The Open Road" as the B-Side. Stream, download or purchase Time 'n' Place HERE and pre-order the 7-inch HERE.

Tour Dates

05/12 - Hong Kong, China @ Gluestick Fest

05/18 - Wrexham, UK @ The Live Rooms @ FOCUS Wales

05/23 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/09 - Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival [SOLD OUT]

06/15 - 06/16 - Oakland, CA @ Porter Robinson's Second Sky [SOLD OUT]

06/21 - 06/23 - Amiens, France @ Minuit Avant La Nuit Festival

07/05 - Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

07/13 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live 2019

07/18 - 07/21 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/28 - Derbyshire UK @ Indietracks Festival

08/16 - Gdansk, Poland @ Soundrive Festival

08/24 - Chorzow, Poland @ FEST 2019

08/29 - 09/01 - Dorset, UK @ End of The Road Festival

08/30 - 09/01 - Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival [SOLD OUT]

10/03 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/05 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/06 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/11 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/12 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

10/13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

10/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

10/17 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/22 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar

10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/29 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

10/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/01 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

11/02 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/03 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

11/06 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/07 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/08 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

11/09 - New Orleans, LA @ The Republic

11/10 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

11/12 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

11/13 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

11/14 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

11/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

Photo Credit: Tracey Ng





