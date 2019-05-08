KERO KERO BONITO Announce North American Fall Tour
Kero Kero Bonito are fresh off of a largely sold-out tour, which included their Coachella debut, and today they announce a new round of North American tour dates. Kicking off in October, KKB will tour stateside for a solid month and a half after their EU/UK/China shows this summer. Artist presale starts this Thursday via Seated and public on-sale is Friday at 10 am local time - get yours HERE, and see below to find a show near you!
Kero Kero Bonito released their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Time 'n' Place as a surprise-released last year on Polyvinyl Record Co. and the band recently announced a forthcoming 7-inch out May 17th. The 7-inch will include Time 'n' Place highlight"Swimming" as the A-Side and a newer track "The Open Road" as the B-Side. Stream, download or purchase Time 'n' Place HERE and pre-order the 7-inch HERE.
Tour Dates
05/12 - Hong Kong, China @ Gluestick Fest
05/18 - Wrexham, UK @ The Live Rooms @ FOCUS Wales
05/23 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
06/09 - Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival [SOLD OUT]
06/15 - 06/16 - Oakland, CA @ Porter Robinson's Second Sky [SOLD OUT]
06/21 - 06/23 - Amiens, France @ Minuit Avant La Nuit Festival
07/05 - Dumfries, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
07/13 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live 2019
07/18 - 07/21 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/28 - Derbyshire UK @ Indietracks Festival
08/16 - Gdansk, Poland @ Soundrive Festival
08/24 - Chorzow, Poland @ FEST 2019
08/29 - 09/01 - Dorset, UK @ End of The Road Festival
08/30 - 09/01 - Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival [SOLD OUT]
10/03 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/05 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/06 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/08 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/11 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/12 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
10/13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
10/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/16 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
10/17 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/22 - Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar
10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater
10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/29 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
10/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
11/01 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
11/02 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/03 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
11/05 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
11/06 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/07 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/08 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
11/09 - New Orleans, LA @ The Republic
11/10 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury
11/12 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
11/13 - Orlando, FL @ The Social
11/14 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
11/15 - Miami, FL @ Gramps
Photo Credit: Tracey Ng