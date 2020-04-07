KCRW & Henry Rollins Announce New Long-Form Online Radio Experience 'The Cool Quarantine'

Henry Rollins announced today a new long-form radio experience titled, The Cool Quarantine, offered as an aural respite from these stressful times. The first episode is now exclusively available online at KCRW.com, and features personal stories, deep cuts, rarities, bootlegs, full albums, EPs, and much more. It clocks in at more than four hours and features live bootlegs of the Cramps recorded by Ian MacKaye, a story about the time Henry and Ian saw Led Zeppelin in 1977 (plus a bootleg recording from that performance), audio from original Joy Division album pressings, stories about the early days of Black Flag and Dischord Records, and so much more.

Henry Rollins on The Cool Quarantine:

﻿For many years, I've had this idea for a long-form show. I mean really long-form. Like hours. To do it terrestrially would be difficult because I would be crowding other shows out. But if it was online, hey. It's as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later. The idea is that you're in your room and Engineer X and I come over with a bunch of records. We play you songs, I tell you stories, and we do time together. Now that many of us are under some kind of confinement, we might as well get some good listening happening. Let's go long! It's kind of like the show we do on Sundays but without time constraints or worrying about FCC compliance. It's an extra slice of pizza. It will be completely indulgent. Fanatic, of course, and hopefully, as Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Of Rock And Roll says, "a real cool time."

The first episode of The Cool Quarantine is available on-demand at kcrw.com, and via the KCRW app. Subsequent episodes will be released in the coming weeks.

Photo credit: Heidi May





