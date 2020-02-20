KAYZO Releases Collaborative Single With Ray Volpe

Genre-defying producer/DJ, KAYZO, has released a collaborative single with Ray Volpe entitled "Ghost in the Bottle," via his label Welcome Records.

Listen below!

"Ghost in the Bottle" is the latest single from a series of collaborations released over the past few months, including "Rules of the Game" with Lil Texas, "Battle Drums" with Atreyu and "Braincase" with Substronics. These collaborative singles follow up KAYZO's most recent full-length album, Unleashed, released over the summer. In support, KAYZO will be hitting the road for his UNLEASHED and Lights Out Tours, kicking off next month. The former will feature live elements such as a rock band to support the innovative DJ, while the latter will be a more downscaled, DJ booth-centered production. See below for a full list of dates. For more information on KAYZO, please visit: https://kayzo-music.com/.

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based electronic artist KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising producer/DJs of this decade. From his beginnings as an eager student at the Icon Collective music production school in L.A. to his official debut as the winner of Insomniac Events' Discovery Project competition in 2012, KAYZO has graduated from budding producer to breakthrough artist in just over five years. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019 (#67), KAYZO is today a bona fide global act.

His debut album OVERLOADwas releasedin January 2018 on KAYZO's own Ultra Music imprint, Welcome Records. Featuring a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futuristic, OVERLOAD has amassed over 21 million streams on Spotify alone.

In May 2018, he followed this up with a remix of Papa Roach's "Last Resort", which has amassed more than 13 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 20 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. KAYZO has continued to blend the genre of rock and electronic music with releases "Fake Fake Fake" featuring XO Sad and a highly anticipated song with Underoath titled "Wasted Space."

KAYZO's latest album, Unleashed, was released in August 2019 to acclaim from Alternative Press, Billboard, Spin and more. Hismost expansive effort to date, Unleashed features alternative heavyweights such as Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Of Mice & Men and Underoath. "When I was able to sit down in the studio, talk face to face and exchange creative ideas with these bands in real time...that's when the real magic happened", Kayzo describes. "It was incredibly rewarding to be in the studio with these guys. I ended up learning so much."

UNLEASHED Tour Dates:

3/27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

4/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market

4/10 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

4/18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

4/24 - New York, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

4/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/01 - St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

5/02 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

5/08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

5/09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Lights Out Tour Dates:

3/30 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3/31 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

4/03 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

4/14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

4/15 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

4/16 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

4/17 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4/21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

4/22 - Richmond, VA - Jefferson Theater

4/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabodys

5/06 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

5/07 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory





Related Articles View More Music Stories