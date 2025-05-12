KALEO Add More Dates to 2025 MIXED EMOTIONS Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just days after releasing their monumental third studio album MIXED EMOTIONS via Atlantic Records, Icelandic rockers KALEO have added additional dates to their 2025 MIXED EMOTIONS TOUR. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 16th, at 10am local time.

Adding to the already impressive run of dates this year - including Red Rocks, BottleRock Festival and more - the new shows also include New York’s Bowery Ballroom on September 3rd and sees the band opening for Dave Matthews Band at the renowned Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on August 29th.

Last week, the band kicked off the tour in Aspen Colorado and the next night performed a killer set at the legendary Red Rocks. The band performed an incredible set of career spanning hits including their massive single “Way Down We Go” and recently released songs from the new album including “Bloodline,” “Rock N Roller,” “Back Door” and more. Fans were on their feet from the first note and sang back every word to the band including their brand new songs!

Last week, the band released their highly anticipated new MIXED EMOTIONS album which was produced by GRAMMY® Award Winner Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Sierra Ferrell) and co-produced by frontman JJ Julius Son and GRAMMY® Award Winner Shawn Everett (The Killers, Kacey Musgraves). MIXED EMOTIONS is a landmark rock album tackling themes from ending gun violence to overcoming despair. It even includes a re-imagined version of an Icelandic lullaby (roughly translates to “Sleep, My Little Love”) with “Sofdu Unga Ástin Mín”- a fan favorite that has been sung back to KALEO in countless countries in their own Icelandic language. It’s KALEO’s most ambitious album yet and it hits hard and digs deep in its mission for us to embrace our full spectrum of emotions during these trying times.

After amassing over 4+ billion global streams, 60+ international gold, platinum, and diamond certifications, countless sold-out headlining shows, plus appearances at noteworthy festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and more, the GRAMMY® nominated, Icelandic rockers KALEO, have proven to be a worldwide phenomenon. Known for their electrifying live performances, KALEO toured nonstop for 3 years in support of their platinum selling debut album, A/B, which spawned the megahit “Way Down We Go.” The song has since joined the Spotify Billions club with more than 1.3 billion streams and is featured in nearly 3 million TikToks, cementing it as one of the most viral tracks in the history of the platform.

MIXED EMOTIONS Tour Dates:

May 13 Tue - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

May 15 Thu - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly

May 17 Sat - Tulsa, Ok - Cain’s Ballroom

May 19 Mon - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

May 20 Tue - Tempe. AZ - Marquee Theatre

May 22 Thu - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May 24 Sat - Napa, CA - BottleRock Festival

May 25 Sun - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

August 3 Sun - Lowell, MA - Boarding House Park

August 5 - Schenectady, NY - Frog Alley Brewing Co

August 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 29 Fri - Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre #

August 31 Sun - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain Resort

**September 3 Wed - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

September 5 Fri - Niagara Falls, Canada - Misty City Music Festival 2025

**September 1 Mon - Park City, UT - Deer Valley Concert Series

**September 6 Sat - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca *+

**September 8 Mon - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company *+

**September 10 Wed - Portland, ME - State Theatre *+

**September 13 Sat - Huntington, NY - The Paramount *+

**September 14 Sun - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

**September 16 Tue - Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall *+

**September 18 Thur - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center *+

**September 20 Sat - Wilmington, NC - Greenland Lake Amphitheater ^+

**September 21 Sun - Charleston, SC - The Refinery Charleston ^+

**September 23 Tue - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^+

**September 24 Wed - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre ^+

**September 26 Fri - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre ^+

**September 27 Sun - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^+

**September 29 Mon - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore ^+

** New MIXED EMOTIONS Tour Dates

# Opening for Dave Matthews Band

* Quarters of Change opening

^ Stephen Day opening

+ Júníus Meyvant opening

Photo Credit: Justin Pagano

Comments

