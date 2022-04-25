K-Pop Stars Stray Kids Add Additional Shows On Sold Out World Tour 'Maniac'

Due to overwhelming demand, International K-Pop group, Stray Kids, have announced additional second shows in New Jersey and Los Angeles on their sold-out 2nd World Tour "MANIAC".

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on June 28th at Prudential Center in Newark making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on July 14th. To kick off the tour, Stray Kids hosted three consecutive days of sold out shows in Seoul called Stray Kids 2nd World Tour "MANIAC".

The eight-member South Korean group consisting of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N will embark on their 7-city run this summer.

Stray Kids' latest mini album ODDINARY landed at number 1 on the Billboard's 200 albums chart in March 2022 with the group staying on the charts for three consecutive weeks. The mini album ODDINARY also hit number one on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart confirming Stray Kids have cemented themselves as global K-pop stars.

Tickets will go on sale starting Monday, April 25th at 3PM local time here.

2ND WORLD TOUR DATES

Tue Jun 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *NEW DATE

Wed Jun 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri Jul 01 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sun Jul 03 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 06 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sun Jul 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum *NEW DATE

Tue Jul 12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Thu Jul 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena