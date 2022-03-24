K-Pop Group CIX Announces First North American Tour

Korean pop group CIX has unveiled details of a six-date North American tour, taking place this April and May. Tickets for the '1st Concert Rebel in US' Tour go on sale today at 5p PT here.

CIX is a 5-member Korean pop group under C9 Entertainment, which consists of BX, Seung Hun, Yonghee, Hyun Suk and Bae Jin Young, who was a member of the group WANNAONE.

Their tour follows the group's 2021 release of their first studio album OK Prologue: Be OK and will begin on April 27 at Wiltern in Los Angeles and will hit markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, and New York. All upcoming shows are listed below and advance tickets can be purchased here.

KOHAI is known for helping international artists, brands, and labels with booking, event production, concert promotion, and tour management. Recent tours have featured some of today's biggest international stars and labels, like Jay Park, CIX, SIK-K, and AOMG.

Tour Dates

04.27 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

04.30 - San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre

05.02 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

05.05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

05.07 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

05.10 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square