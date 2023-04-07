Justin Meyer Releases Single 'Friends With Fear'

Brooklyn-based artist, producer, and engineer Justin Meyer embraces uncertainty with his quarter-life crisis anthem, 'Friends With Fear,' out now across platforms.

Written in 2022, 'Friends With Fear' explores the experience of having a quarter-life crisis while confronting the unique challenges of graduating during a pandemic. The upbeat track fuses thought-provoking lyrics with Lily Kelso's background vocals and Alden Spence's electric guitar layers to create an undeniably hypnotic sound. Highlighting his versatility as an artist, Justin co-wrote the single with Lily Kelso and produced, mixed, and mastered it himself.

Sharing more behind the song's inspiration, Justin Meyer explains, "'Friends With Fear' is about having a quarter-life crisis and trying to be okay with life's unknowns. I went through college during the pandemic and graduated a year early, leaving me feeling this sense of time slipping away very quickly. I got super focused on the impermanence of life for about a year. This song is about making friends with those feelings and letting them settle instead of fighting them and making them even worse. Furthermore, it's about reclaiming the joy of being alive."