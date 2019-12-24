Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates
Justin Bieber is back! The singer announced today that he will embark on a 45-city tour in 2020.
See the full list of tour dates below!
Bieber also announced he will release a new single, "Yummy," on January 3rd. A new album and a docuseries are also coming, he says.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates
May 14 - Seattle @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
May 19 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden1 Center
May 22 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium
May 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 - Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl
June 2 - Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 - Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 - Chicago @ Soldier Field
June 21 - Minneapolis @ Target Center
June 24 - Milwaukee @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 - New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 - Houston @ NRG Stadium
July 6 - Kansas City @ Sprint Center
July 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 - St. Louis @ Enterprise Center
July 15 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 - Atlanta @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 - Miami @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
August 1 - Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 4 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena
August 6 - University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
August 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium
August 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
August 14 - Cleveland @ First Energy Stadium
August 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
August 18 - Lexington, K.Y. @ Rupp Arena
August 21 - Landover, Md. @ FedEx Field
August 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
August 26 - Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
August 29 - Detroit @ Ford Field
September 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 3 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
September 10 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
September 14 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
September 17 - Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
September 26 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
See the tour announcement here: