Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates

Justin Bieber is back! The singer announced today that he will embark on a 45-city tour in 2020.

See the full list of tour dates below!

Bieber also announced he will release a new single, "Yummy," on January 3rd. A new album and a docuseries are also coming, he says.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates

May 14 - Seattle @ CenturyLink Field

May 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

May 19 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden1 Center

May 22 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi's Stadium

May 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 - Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl

June 2 - Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 - Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 - Denver @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 - Chicago @ Soldier Field

June 21 - Minneapolis @ Target Center

June 24 - Milwaukee @ Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

June 30 - New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

July 2 - Houston @ NRG Stadium

July 6 - Kansas City @ Sprint Center

July 8 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 13 - St. Louis @ Enterprise Center

July 15 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 - Atlanta @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 - Miami @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

July 27 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

July 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

August 1 - Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field

August 4 - Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

August 6 - University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

August 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

August 12 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

August 14 - Cleveland @ First Energy Stadium

August 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

August 18 - Lexington, K.Y. @ Rupp Arena

August 21 - Landover, Md. @ FedEx Field

August 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

August 26 - Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

August 29 - Detroit @ Ford Field

September 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 3 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

September 10 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

September 14 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

September 17 - Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

September 26 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

See the tour announcement here:





