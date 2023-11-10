Junction 2 Festival Announces Dates, Extension And Evolution

Junction 2 festival announces dates, extension and evolution in 2024

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 2 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 4 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks

Junction 2 Festival Announces Dates, Extension And Evolution

Evolving to a three-day party in Boston Manor Park on the 26th, 27th and 28th July 2024, the festival promises an unparalleled celebration of underground electronic music

Junction 2 Festival, one of the most anticipated events on the London electronic music calendar, is proud to unveil its most ambitious project to date. In 2024, the festival will embark on a groundbreaking journey to deliver an electrifying three-day experience, promising to be a milestone in its history.

Will Harold, Director of Junction 2 says “Coming home to Boston Manor Park this year was so rewarding after the long break. Following our return, we've been holding our tongues on this announcement but are finally ready to start sharing the news. 

With Junction 2 expanding to three days, we'll be embracing new musical territory – each day with its own distinct identity which we'll be revealing in the coming weeks. To be able to add a third day without having to increase the daily capacity is key for us as we preserve the intimate experience that J2 offers, but with bigger and bolder production quality.”

This festival will take place from 26th to 28th July 2024, at the beloved and iconic Boston Manor Park. Prepare to be immersed in a world of cutting-edge electronic music, as the team push the boundaries of their programing with three distinct styles over the three days.

Junction 2 Festival has always been a beacon of innovation and creativity in the electronic music scene. Next year, they're taking it to the next level. With an extended schedule, they will aim to curate an unparalleled experience, combing some of the most in-demand artists in the industry with avant-garde stage design and state of the art sound systems.

Sign-ups for early access tickets are already open at Click Here. The first wave of artists for each day will be announced later this month.

Join Junction 2 on this remarkable journey as we celebrate three days of cutting-edge electronic music, unparalleled energy, and unforgettable moments. This is the evolution of Junction 2 Festival.

About Junction 2 Festival:

Junction 2 Festival is a renowned electronic music event that has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry. Located in the iconic Boston Manor Park, it has become a synonymous with underground club music in London, celebrating the best electronic music in a unique and unforgettable setting. The festival is known for its commitment to creating an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary, and the 2024 edition promises to be its most ambitious project yet.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Slightly Stoopid Release New Single Got Me On The Run Photo
Slightly Stoopid Release New Single 'Got Me On The Run'

Slightly Stoopid releases new single 'Got Me On The Run' featuring Stick Figure and Pepper via Stoopid Records. The new track is a collaboration with longtime friends Stick Figure and Pepper, who will also be performing at the band's sold-out Closer To The Sun destination festival next month in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

2
Vincent Neil Emerson Releases Shooter Jennings-Produced LP Photo
Vincent Neil Emerson Releases Shooter Jennings-Produced LP

Vincent Neil Emerson releases his genre-blurring LP, The Golden Crystal Kingdom, produced by Shooter Jennings. The album is out now on La Honda Records/RCA Records. Emerson and his band are currently on the road with stops this weekend in Elkton, Maryland, New York City, and Philadelphia.

3
Chris Stapleton Releases New Album HIGHER Photo
Chris Stapleton Releases New Album 'HIGHER'

Chris Stapleton's new album 'Higher' is out now! The album has earned three nominations for the 2024 GRAMMY Awards and the 2024 ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW has been confirmed. Stream/purchase the album now.

4
Floweroflove Drops Dreamy New Single for A Girl Like Me Photo
Floweroflove Drops Dreamy New Single for 'A Girl Like Me'

floweroflove has released a dreamy new single titled 'A Girl Like Me.' Listen to the captivating track now. The track follows closely on the heels of “Next Best Exit,” which found the 18-year-old singer escaping a troubled relationship. It was preceded by her funk-infused single “Coffee Shop,” which further continued the breakout artist's spree.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE BOOK OF MORMON