Junction 2 Festival Announces Dates, Extension And Evolution

Evolving to a three-day party in Boston Manor Park on the 26th, 27th and 28th July 2024, the festival promises an unparalleled celebration of underground electronic music

Junction 2 Festival, one of the most anticipated events on the London electronic music calendar, is proud to unveil its most ambitious project to date. In 2024, the festival will embark on a groundbreaking journey to deliver an electrifying three-day experience, promising to be a milestone in its history.

Will Harold, Director of Junction 2 says “Coming home to Boston Manor Park this year was so rewarding after the long break. Following our return, we've been holding our tongues on this announcement but are finally ready to start sharing the news.

With Junction 2 expanding to three days, we'll be embracing new musical territory – each day with its own distinct identity which we'll be revealing in the coming weeks. To be able to add a third day without having to increase the daily capacity is key for us as we preserve the intimate experience that J2 offers, but with bigger and bolder production quality.”

This festival will take place from 26th to 28th July 2024, at the beloved and iconic Boston Manor Park. Prepare to be immersed in a world of cutting-edge electronic music, as the team push the boundaries of their programing with three distinct styles over the three days.

Junction 2 Festival has always been a beacon of innovation and creativity in the electronic music scene. Next year, they're taking it to the next level. With an extended schedule, they will aim to curate an unparalleled experience, combing some of the most in-demand artists in the industry with avant-garde stage design and state of the art sound systems.

Sign-ups for early access tickets are already open at Click Here. The first wave of artists for each day will be announced later this month.

Join Junction 2 on this remarkable journey as we celebrate three days of cutting-edge electronic music, unparalleled energy, and unforgettable moments. This is the evolution of Junction 2 Festival.

About Junction 2 Festival:

Junction 2 Festival is a renowned electronic music event that has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry. Located in the iconic Boston Manor Park, it has become a synonymous with underground club music in London, celebrating the best electronic music in a unique and unforgettable setting. The festival is known for its commitment to creating an immersive experience that transcends the ordinary, and the 2024 edition promises to be its most ambitious project yet.