Julien Baker's 'Little Oblivions' Debuts Top 40 in the U.S.

On February, 26th via Matador Records, Julien Baker released her third album, Little Oblivions to great critical praise. Today, the album has officially landed Baker her highest career chart position coming in top 40 on the Billboard 200 and cresting the Alternative Album, Independent Album, Vinyl Sales and Americana/folk charts. Baker doubled her first week of sales compared to her last album and sits #3 on the Current Albums Chart. Globally she lands in the top 40 in Australia and Germany and holds top 100 positions in 8 markets around the world. Her radio single "Faith Healer," currently sits at #14 on the Billboard Triple A chart, with over 80% of the panel playing the track.

Over the weekend Julilen Baker performed on CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions. The performance, filmed in Nashville, featured the album tracks "Faith Healer," "Heatwave" and "Hardline." "Baker's third-full length album vaults her into a whole new league," said Variety, "and proves more than ever that she is a rare artist indeed." She has also performed her single "Hardline" on Late Night with Seth Meyers and "Faith Healer" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

On Thursday, March 25 she will perform her first streamed concert in support of the album. The show is taking place via STAGED, streaming pioneers Audiotree's acclaimed virtual concert series. The fully-produced streaming concert will be broadcast from Nashville's Analog (at Hutton Hotel), marking the first show from Nashville in the series. Three screenings will air on March 25 to ensure fans worldwide can tune in during prime time. Screening times are 8pm AEDT, 7pm GMT, and 9pm EDT. Tickets start at $15 and are available exclusively at https://audiotree.tv/streams. Each screening will be available for 24 hours after the completion of the show, on-demand, so fans can watch the show as many times as they'd like. Special guest Mini Trees will be the support for Julien Baker.

Little Oblivions is the follow up to Baker's 2017 sophomore album and first on Matador Turn Out The Lights. The New York Times said the LP is "the work of a songwriter who has resonated with an international audience (...), the rare second album that, despite new self-consciousness, stretches beyond an unspoiled debut to reach for even bigger things, with all its passion intact". The Sunday Times said "the mix of detached vocals, lush arrangements and laid-bare post-mortems on love, loss, dysfunction and acceptance is devastating."

In 2018, Baker formed boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus. The resulting eponymous EP and joint North American tour made for one of the most celebrated and talked about musical communions of that year, highlighting Baker at the forefront of a burgeoning generation of era-defining artists.

Baker shot to worldwide attention in 2015 with show-stopping debut, Sprained Ankle. Recorded in only a few days, it was a bleak yet hopeful meditation on identity, addiction, faith, resilience and redemption. An intense and immersive performer, her live shows were described by The New Yorker as ".... hushed, reverential. The only sounds you hear between songs are her fingers as she tweaks the tuning on her electric guitar, scattered whispers between friends, and the rustling as the crowd waits patiently for Baker to start strumming again".

Baker has collaborated on studio recordings with Frightened Rabbit, Matt Berninger, Hayley Williams, Becca Mancari, Mary Lambert, and on stage with Justin Vernon, The National, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Gibbard, and others.