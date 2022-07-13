Julian Lage Shares New Song 'Word for Word'
Lage's new album will be released on September 16.
Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared "Word For Word," available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres today at YouTube.
"Word For Word" marks the latest single from Lage's upcoming new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records on Friday, September 16. Vinyl, CD, and digital pre-orders are available now.
A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio's orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Room also includes the recently released first single, "Auditorium," available now to stream or download. Hailed by Guitar World as "a doozy," the track is joined by an official live trio performance video streaming now at YouTube.
Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including an upcoming week-long stand at New York City's famed Village Vanguard (July 26-31), to be followed this fall by the "View With A Room In Concert" U.S. tour, getting underway September 13 at Pittsburgh, PA's Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.
View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to "have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble" by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references - spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett's American and European Quartets, and George Harrison's All Things Must Pass - to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage's enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.
"There's no one I would trust more than Bill Frisell to come into our trio ecosystem and be able to expand it while totally embracing it," Lage says. "It became a beautiful collaboration that achieved the Technicolor experience that I've been searching for."
Produced by Lage's wife and musical partner, singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy, at Brooklyn's Bridge Studios with engineer Mark Goodell, View With A Room marks Lage's second release via Blue Note Records, following last year's acclaimed label debut album, Squint. Lage's longtime friend and collaborator Armand Hirsch added integral post-production elements that bring the emotional intent of each song into focus.
Listen to the new single here:
Watch the performance video here:
Tour Dates
JULY
14 - Genoa, IT - Piazza delle Feste
15 - Sète, FR - Jazz A Sete
26-31 - New York, NY - Village Vanguard
AUGUST
22-26 - Big Indian, NY - Alternative Guitar Summit Camp
SEPTEMBER
3 - Detroit, MI - Detroit Jazz Festival
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Oaks Theater
14 - Bellefontaine, OH - Holland Theater
16 - Madison, WI - High Noon
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota
20 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
21 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
23 - Monterey, CA - Monterey Jazz Festival
24 - San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ
25 - Geyserville, CA - Trione Vineyards and Winery
27 - Visalia, CA - Cellar Door
28 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
OCTOBER
1 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall *
19 - Leuven, BE - 30CC/Schouwburg
21 - Oslo, NO - Victoria Nasjonal Jazzscene
22 - Reggio Emilia, IT - Teatro Ariosto
26 - Brussels, BE - BOZAR
27 - Nuremberg, DE - NUEJAZZ Festival
28 - Aachen, DE - Musikbunker Aachen
29 - Roeselare, BE - De Spil
NOVEMBER
30 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I
DECEMBER
1 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live (Downstairs)
3 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
4 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate
6 - Newark, OH - Thirty One West
7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
8 - Lexington, KY - Origins Jazz - Children's Theater
9 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle
10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
14 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson
* with The Bad Plus