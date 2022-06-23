Julia Wolf Releases Empowering New Track 'Hot Killer'

New York indie-pop artist Julia Wolf has released an ambitious new track titled "Hot Killer" - her second this year, following "R.I.P. To The Club," which was released in March.

"Hot Killer" comes on the heels of her show-stopping performance at Governor's Ball, which garnered coverage from Rolling Stone, Gothamist, and others, and arrives as the first single from her forthcoming debut album via BMG. In October 2021, she released her 8-track debut EP, Girls In Purgatory, that E! News said "has [them] hooked" and LADYGUNN called "an ode to self worth."

"'Hot Killer' is for the girl who everyone deems 'too sweet' to break hearts. Having a quiet disposition doesn't mean you automatically put everybody else on a pedestal. Behind every innocent damsel in distress hides a cunning woman who understands the beauty of being the least expected," says Wolf. "And while we aren't always the loudest in the room, we're certainly the most observant, always plotting out our next move."

The young Italian-American artist is the definition of DIY: she writes all her own music, creates her own artwork as well as animations. After a series of underwhelming meetings with producers, none of whom understood Julia's perspective, she also began self-producing her music, allowing her to stay true to her voice and artistic vision.

Wolf eventually did meet producer, Jackson Foote, who understood her vision like no other and has worked with him ever since. This hard work and individuality has paid off, garnering more than 50 million streams and a dedicated fanbase.

For Wolf, making music has never been about chasing trends. Instead, she's opted for a special form of authenticity and self-assuredness with one goal in mind: to inspire her fans.

Julia was chosen as one of Spotify's coveted 2021 Fresh Finds artists and is also part of the YouTube Artists In Residence program.

Listen to the new single here: