Julia Michaels Releases Music Video for 'If You Need Me'

Inspired by the critically acclaimed Facebook Watch original series Sorry For Your Loss, Grammy® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer and songwriter Julia Michaels today released a music performance video for her standalone track, "If You Need Me."

Footage spanning both a music performance video and an engaging behind-the-scenes video, released earlier this week, shows Julia personally meeting and learning from community members - all of whom formed an emotional bond from their own shared experience with grief in the Sorry For Your Loss - Official Facebook Group. Since the first season of the show, the group has evolved into a place where a community gathers to share their stories, support one another and build connections, all as a direct result of these conversations.

Julia Michaels remembers: "When I first met Carol [one of the group members], she said those women were a tribe. There are many people out there who are willing to love you, and willing to listen - you just have to find the right people who will do that."

Michaels adds: "When I read all the comments around Sorry For Your Loss, about everybody being there for each other, I sort of wanted to write [the song] from that angle. I think that's one of the best parts about songwriting, that I can channel someone's feelings and put them into a song."





Related Articles View More Music Stories