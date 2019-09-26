Julia Michaels Releases Music Video for 'If You Need Me'

Julia Michaels Releases Music Video for 'If You Need Me'

Inspired by the critically acclaimed Facebook Watch original series Sorry For Your Loss, Grammy® Award-nominated multi-platinum singer and songwriter Julia Michaels today released a music performance video for her standalone track, "If You Need Me."

Footage spanning both a music performance video and an engaging behind-the-scenes video, released earlier this week, shows Julia personally meeting and learning from community members - all of whom formed an emotional bond from their own shared experience with grief in the Sorry For Your Loss - Official Facebook Group. Since the first season of the show, the group has evolved into a place where a community gathers to share their stories, support one another and build connections, all as a direct result of these conversations.

Julia Michaels remembers: "When I first met Carol [one of the group members], she said those women were a tribe. There are many people out there who are willing to love you, and willing to listen - you just have to find the right people who will do that."

Michaels adds: "When I read all the comments around Sorry For Your Loss, about everybody being there for each other, I sort of wanted to write [the song] from that angle. I think that's one of the best parts about songwriting, that I can channel someone's feelings and put them into a song."

