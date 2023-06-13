Julia Jacklin Shares Cover of Roland S. Howard's 'Shivers'

Julia Jacklin reveals an extraordinary cover of Roland S. Howard’s “Shivers,” putting her inspired and breathtaking spin on the track originally recorded by Howard and Nick Cave’s band The Boys Next Door. Jacklin’s glassy vocals drive the song, paying tribute to the raw emotion of the original while also giving it a new breath of life with her distinctive sound.

The cover came about when Jacklin was asked to contribute to a compilation honoring legendary Australian producer Tony Cohen, who recorded the original version of “Shivers,” and numerous albums by The Birthday Party, The Go-Betweens, Hunters & Collectors, and Nick Cave. The compilation includes other Australian acts including RVG, Leah Senior and Grace Cummings, and accompanies a book about Cohen’s life called Half Deaf, Completely Mad, written by John Olson. Jacklin says of the release:

“It’s been covered a lot, but it’s a special one for me. It was one of the first songs I ever learnt to play. Many Sydney bars, venues and open mic nights have heard me sing this song. Howard wrote it at 16 and I’ve always loved how much the lyrics capture that type of unbridled, dramatic teenage infatuation. The kind that physically hurts but also makes you laugh at yourself.”

The Australian singer/songwriter will also make her long-awaited return to North America this summer with her summer tour kicking off in Burlington, Vermont on July 14. It will be her first shows since last summer when she sold out shows across North America supporting her latest album PRE PLEASURE.

The tour includes performances in Chicago on July 22nd at Pitchfork Music Fest, a performance at Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal on August 6, and will culminate with a performance at The National’s Homecoming Festival in Cincinnati, alongside Pavement, Patti Smith, and Weyes Blood.

“Shivers” and Jacklin’s summer tour arrives on the heels of a whirlwind 2022 which saw her critically acclaimed album PRE PLEASURE land on numerous year end-lists including Pitchfork, NPR, Paste Magazine, Stereogum, UPROXX, Consequence, AV Club, The Guardian, Uncut, Mojo, GQ, NME Australia, and numerous others, 4X ARIA AWARD nominations and a win for Best Adult Contemporary Album, and a sold-out world tour. PRE PLEASURE has also been nominated for A2IM’s Libera Awards 2023 for Best Folk Album.

Tickets are available here and the list of full tour dates is below.

North American Tour Dates:

7/14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

7/15 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

7/16 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall*

7/17 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop*

7/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Hifi Annex +

7/22 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Fest

7/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom +

7/25 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown +

7/26 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar +

7/27 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

7/31 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel =

8/1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle =

8/3 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar =

8/4 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios =

8/5 - Holyoke, MA - Holyoke Arts Center =

8/6 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music Festival

9/6 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight with Noah Cyrus

9/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Homecoming Festival

Tour Support:

* Black Belt Eagle Scout

+ Macie Stewart

= Kara Jackson

Photo Credit: Derek Henderson