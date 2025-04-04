Judy Whitmore Releases New Rendition of Cole Porter's 'All Of You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As she prepares to release her new studio album, Let’s Fall In Love, later this month, acclaimed vocalist and theater producer Judy Whitmore has released her single, “All Of You,” a new take on the Cole Porter original. “I love the arrangement Chris Walden wrote for this song,” shares Whitmore of the new song release. “It’s sexy and mysterious, and the harmonica solo by Hendrik Meurkens is gorgeous.”

Out April 24th, Let’s Fall In Love includes Whitmore’s previously singles “A Time For Love” and “I’ll Take Romance” and was produced and arranged by seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer/arranger Chris Walden (Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Stevie Wonder).

Let’s Fall In Love, Whitmore’s fourth studio album, features beautiful, new versions of 12 love-themed standards. Whitmore introduced the collection on Valentine’s Day with the classic “A Time For Love,” an Oscar-nominated song written by Johnny Mandel (music) and Paul Francis Webster (lyrics) for the 1966 film An American Dream. Album opener “I’ll Take Romance” was originally written in 1937 for the musical film of the same name and later became popular in the 1950s by Eydie Gormé.

The forthcoming album, recorded with a full orchestra at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios, showcases the sophisticated, yet ineffably warm vocal work Whitmore has become known for. Timeless songs from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and more are featured on Let’s Fall In Love, providing an elegant soundtrack of bliss. PRESS HERE to pre-order.

Named after the legendary Judy Garland (a friend of her grandfather, who played violin in the MGM Studio Orchestra), Whitmore became infatuated with music and theater as a little girl and throughout her life has remained involved in the arts, from both the creative and philanthropic sectors. From singing in a Mamas & Papas-inspired band formed by Capitol Records, co-founding a cabaret group, producing independent theater, authoring award-winning books, building a private practice as a psychologist, and piloting jets, Whitmore has always been motivated to challenge herself and continue to grow. But her lifelong love of music is what consistently drives her.

In 2014, she built a bustling career as a solo performer and teamed up with producer John Sawoski and GRAMMY®-winning composer Michael Patterson to make her 2020 debut album, Can’t We Be Friends. The Southern California-based modern-day Renaissance woman has since released her critically acclaimed jazz album, Isn't It Romantic, featuring award-winning pianist/conductor Tamir Hendelman (2022), and her third record, Come Fly With Me (2024), amassing millions of streams as she continues to highlight one of her greatest passions: the legacy of the Great American Songbook.

Photo credit: Amy Cantrell

