Juan Wauters Announces First Full North American Tour

This spring Juan Wauters released his captivating new album Introducing Juan Pablovia Captured Tracks. Today he is announcing his first full North American tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off September 27 at Brooklyn's Knitting Factoryand conclude October 23 at BSP in Kingston, NY. Along the way he and his band will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Miami. All dates are listed below.

Today also sees the release of a video for the album's "Letter (feat. Maxine)." The clip was directed by Matt Volz and f the track Juan says, "This video was filmed half in 2016 in Switzerland during the time we recorded the song with Maxine and the other half was recently recorded in NY. I love how this video represents the feelings of longing and self reflection brought up by the song."

Traveling continues to leave a mark on Juan Wauters. His previous album, with its folkloric airs and its Latin roots, made that clear. Introducing Juan Pablo also embraces that spirit, although his main journey is internal. Introducing... exposes Wauters two worlds, his two languages, and his day-to-day life in the neighborhood and his life as an artist. Though he was born in Uruguay, Wauters has lived in New York for a long time. "At first, I wanted to show another musical face for this series of records. For me, Juan Pablo is part of a more personal search. And that has to do with migration: when you move to the United States, the second name ceases to exist. Since I moved here, I'm just Juan. But in Uruguay I'm Juan Pablo Wauters. I felt it was significant to retake my middle name."

His immigrant's side. His sense of belonging. His social life and his use of language. His need to work. And the even stronger need that his work doesn't become monotonous. His dream of another possible world: a world where all worlds fit. Juan Wauters went through all this to introduce us to Juan Pablo. They are the same person: one among the whole crowd. He is here to share his songs, his field recordings, his videos and his live performances. Everything comes from the same creative head. Everything springs up with the same intention - not intentional at all - to express himself freely.

Juan Wauters Tour Dates:

09/27 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory

09/28 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

09/29 - Easthampton, MA - Flywheel Arts Collective

10/01 - Montreal, QC - The Diving Bell Social Club

10/02 - Toronto, ON - Lula Lounge

10/03 - Chicago, IL - Hide Out

10/04 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge

10/05 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/06 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

10/07 - Ojai, CA - Greater Goods

10/08 - Pomona, CA - The dA Center for the Arts

10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

10/11 - Austin, TX - The Electric Church

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Billy's Ballroom

10/13 - Huntsville, AL - Lowe Mill Arts Center

10/14 - Nashville, TN - Soft Junk

10/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10/16 - Tallahassee, FL - The Wilbury

10/17 - Tampa, FL - Hooch & Hive

10/18 - Miami, FL - Las Rosas

10/19 - Gainesville, FL - The Atlantic

10/21 - Washington, DC - DC9

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

10/23 - Kingston, NY - BSP

10/29 - Utrecht, NL - EKKO

10/30 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère

10/31 - Hastings, UK - The Marina Fountain

11/01 - Brighton, UK - Latest Music Bar

11/02 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House

11/03 - Manchester, UK - The Castle

11/04 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy

11/06 - London, UK - The Lexington

11/07 - Brugge, BE - Cactus

11/08 - Brussels, BE - Botanique, Witloof Bar

11/09 - Benidorm, ES - Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender

11/13 - Lausanne, CH - Le Bourg

11/14 - St. Gallen, CH - Palace

11/15 - Colmar, FR - Le Grillen

11/16 - Lyon, FR - Kraspek

11/18 - Montpelier, FR - Black Out

11/19 - Toulouse, FR - Pavillons Sauvages

11/20 - Bordeaux, FR - iBoat

11/21 - Seville, ES - Monkey Week, Teatro Alameda

11/22 - Orense, ES - Pop Torgal

11/23 - Vigo, ES - Superbock Underfest

11/24 - Donosti, ES - Dabadaba

11/27 - Madrid, ES - Siroco

11/28 - Valencia, ES - Wah Wah

11/30 - Barcelona, ES - Heliogabal

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete





