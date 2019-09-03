Juan Wauters Announces First Full North American Tour
This spring Juan Wauters released his captivating new album Introducing Juan Pablovia Captured Tracks. Today he is announcing his first full North American tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off September 27 at Brooklyn's Knitting Factoryand conclude October 23 at BSP in Kingston, NY. Along the way he and his band will make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Miami. All dates are listed below.
Today also sees the release of a video for the album's "Letter (feat. Maxine)." The clip was directed by Matt Volz and f the track Juan says, "This video was filmed half in 2016 in Switzerland during the time we recorded the song with Maxine and the other half was recently recorded in NY. I love how this video represents the feelings of longing and self reflection brought up by the song."
Traveling continues to leave a mark on Juan Wauters. His previous album, with its folkloric airs and its Latin roots, made that clear. Introducing Juan Pablo also embraces that spirit, although his main journey is internal. Introducing... exposes Wauters two worlds, his two languages, and his day-to-day life in the neighborhood and his life as an artist. Though he was born in Uruguay, Wauters has lived in New York for a long time. "At first, I wanted to show another musical face for this series of records. For me, Juan Pablo is part of a more personal search. And that has to do with migration: when you move to the United States, the second name ceases to exist. Since I moved here, I'm just Juan. But in Uruguay I'm Juan Pablo Wauters. I felt it was significant to retake my middle name."
His immigrant's side. His sense of belonging. His social life and his use of language. His need to work. And the even stronger need that his work doesn't become monotonous. His dream of another possible world: a world where all worlds fit. Juan Wauters went through all this to introduce us to Juan Pablo. They are the same person: one among the whole crowd. He is here to share his songs, his field recordings, his videos and his live performances. Everything comes from the same creative head. Everything springs up with the same intention - not intentional at all - to express himself freely.
Juan Wauters Tour Dates:
09/27 - Brooklyn, NY - The Knitting Factory
09/28 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
09/29 - Easthampton, MA - Flywheel Arts Collective
10/01 - Montreal, QC - The Diving Bell Social Club
10/02 - Toronto, ON - Lula Lounge
10/03 - Chicago, IL - Hide Out
10/04 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out Lounge
10/05 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
10/06 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
10/07 - Ojai, CA - Greater Goods
10/08 - Pomona, CA - The dA Center for the Arts
10/09 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid
10/11 - Austin, TX - The Electric Church
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Billy's Ballroom
10/13 - Huntsville, AL - Lowe Mill Arts Center
10/14 - Nashville, TN - Soft Junk
10/15 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
10/16 - Tallahassee, FL - The Wilbury
10/17 - Tampa, FL - Hooch & Hive
10/18 - Miami, FL - Las Rosas
10/19 - Gainesville, FL - The Atlantic
10/21 - Washington, DC - DC9
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
10/23 - Kingston, NY - BSP
10/29 - Utrecht, NL - EKKO
10/30 - Paris, FR - Point Éphémère
10/31 - Hastings, UK - The Marina Fountain
11/01 - Brighton, UK - Latest Music Bar
11/02 - Leeds, UK - Headrow House
11/03 - Manchester, UK - The Castle
11/04 - Glasgow, UK - Nice N Sleazy
11/06 - London, UK - The Lexington
11/07 - Brugge, BE - Cactus
11/08 - Brussels, BE - Botanique, Witloof Bar
11/09 - Benidorm, ES - Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender
11/13 - Lausanne, CH - Le Bourg
11/14 - St. Gallen, CH - Palace
11/15 - Colmar, FR - Le Grillen
11/16 - Lyon, FR - Kraspek
11/18 - Montpelier, FR - Black Out
11/19 - Toulouse, FR - Pavillons Sauvages
11/20 - Bordeaux, FR - iBoat
11/21 - Seville, ES - Monkey Week, Teatro Alameda
11/22 - Orense, ES - Pop Torgal
11/23 - Vigo, ES - Superbock Underfest
11/24 - Donosti, ES - Dabadaba
11/27 - Madrid, ES - Siroco
11/28 - Valencia, ES - Wah Wah
11/30 - Barcelona, ES - Heliogabal
Photo Credit: Daniel Topete