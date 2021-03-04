Joyce Wrice & Freddie Gibbs Unveil 'On One' Video

Fast rising R&B singer and songwriter, Joyce Wrice, joins forces with Freddie Gibbs in the official video for her new single "On One" available now. CLICK HERE to watch the latest off her forthcoming debut album Overgrown due out on March 19, 2021 via Sony Music's The Orchard. Pre-order / pre-save is available HERE.

Executive produced by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D'Mile (H.E.R., Victoria Monet, The Carters), Wrice's 14-track Overgrown LP includes notable appearances by Lucky Daye, Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison as well as previously released tracks "So So Sick" and "Falling in Love," the latter of which was just featured on Lucky Daye's Table For Two duets EP alongside songs by the likes of YEBBA, Tiana Major9, Mahalia, Ari Lennox, and Queen Naija.

On the release of her new single, "On One," Joyce shares, "Working on 'On One' with Freddie was such an honor! I've been a fan of his for years so to have him on my album is crazy! When I first created the song with D'Mile and co-writer DC, I knew I needed a rapper on it. I grew up listening to Mariah Carey and loved how she had rappers on her records so I wanted to do the same for this album. I hit up Freddie on Twitter and I presented the record to him at his studio and he loved it. He wrote his verse so fast without even writing anything down and just glided through the song."

On the forthcoming release of her debut album, Overgrown, Wrice says, "I am so grateful to finally release my debut album, 'Overgrown' next month! I titled the album 'Overgrown' because all of my fears and insecurities that I've allowed to hold me back I've overcome and I'm ready to let go of all of it and shine my light. To create this album was a dream come true and a team effort. I hope my story and this album can encourage others to shine their light and never give up on themselves."

R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice grew up in Southern California to a Japanese mother and African-American father. As an only child Joyce was quiet, curious, and observant, and found entertainment in her surroundings eventually discovering her love for music riding in the passenger's seat of her father's car. Breaking her silence, she started singing, imitating chart topping songs that played on the radio. Entering a new age of technology this continued into high school where she took to YouTube, showcasing her developing talents and her everlasting discography of 90's R&B covers.

After college, Joyce moved to Los Angeles in search of her voice, her own words and experiences. Soon after she released her debut EP titled Stay Around in 2016, which was followed by mini EPs, Rocket Science with Kay Franklin and Good Morning.

It's on her hugely anticipated forthcoming 2021 debut album, Overgrown , in which Wrice truly stakes her claim. Executive produced by D'Mile, the LP finds the songstress showcasing her impressive vocal range and songwriting prowess among an all-star set of esteemed R&B and hip-hop collaborators. Known for her sweet lyrics and distinct tone, Wrice delivers a more mature and assured sound throughout her debut. From upbeat standout "Falling in Love" with Lucky Daye, to smooth and confident soul jam "Addicted," and to the more laid back vibes of "Must Be Nice" featuring Masego and title track "Overgrown," Wrice's classically modern sound and perspective resonates with her generation.

Photo Credit: Lea Winkler