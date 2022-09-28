Joyce Wrice Announces KAYTRANADA-Produced EP 'Motive'

Hailed as an artist to watch this year by the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Billboard, BET, and NYLON to name a few, the independent R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Wrice announces today that her new EP, Motive, will hit all streaming platforms next Friday, October 7th and is available to pre-order/pre-save now here.

The highly anticipated announcement arrives with the release of her official video for Motive lead single "Iced Tea" produced by frequent collaborator KAYTRANADA. The Kill Bill and Anime-inspired visual, directed by Xavier Tera, pays homage to Wrice's Japanese heritage and showcases her innate dancing and acting skills.

The follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album Overgrown, the experimental Motive EP finds the current Proud Family theme song vocalist expanding the range and depths of her sound while reuniting with multiple GRAMMY Award winner KAYTRANADA - who produced three of the five tracks on the project - in addition to multi-platinum producer Kaelin Ellis (Lupe Fiasco, Sango, KAYTRANADA), Nigerian record producer Osinachi Nwaneri (Ciara, Tinashe, Lil Wayne) and rising R&B artist Mack Kaene (ESTA).

Joyce contributes her signature sweet songwriting to each of the EP's songs and has enlisted a who's who list of today's finest R&B co-writers such as Trey Campbell (Giveon, H.E.R., John Legend), Miraa May (Jorja Smith, Rico Nasty, Mahalia), and Mack Kaene (UMI, ESTA, Destin Conrad).

"In between coming off of my debut album and brainstorming ideas for my sophomore album, I was motivated to create an EP that the world could dance to," shares Wrice. "This new project is experimental, fun, carefree, and sexy. After 'Overgrown,' I was inspired to be free-spirited and to let loose and during this process I was consistently asking myself, 'what's your motive?'"

Born to a Japanese mother and Black father, independent R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Wrice delivers a sound that resonates with this generation. Known for her sweet lyrics and distinct tone, the San Diego native's breakout debut album Overgrown landed on numerous "Best R&B Albums of 2021" lists and solidified Wrice as one of the genre's most promising stars.

Executive produced by record-breaking, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer D'Mile (Silk Sonic, H.E.R., The Carters) - winner of the highly coveted 2022 "Record of the Year" GRAMMY Award and the first artist in GRAMMY history to win "Song of the Year" two years consecutively - the star-studded Overgrown showcases Wrice's range and versatility effortlessly alongside an impressive A-list roster of collaborators including Freddie Gibbs, Lucky Daye, KAYTRANADA, Masego, Westside Gunn, UMI, and Devin Morrison.

In support of the LP, Wrice gave electrifying live performances supporting multiple GRAMMY Award winner Lucky Daye on the entirety of his 26-date North American Candydrip Tour in addition to making her debut at numerous festivals across the U.S. and Europe including Day N Vegas, H.E.R.'s Lights On, Sol Blume, Broccoli City, Cross the Tracks, and Summer Walker's annual A Hot Summer Night in LA at The Staples Center with Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Saucy Santana, and Doechii.

Following in the footsteps of Solange and Destiny's Child, Wrice can currently be heard as the current theme song vocalist for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder streaming now exclusively on Disney+.

Watch the new music video here: