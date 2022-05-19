Joyce Manor Announce North American Tour Starting This August

Today, SoCal pop-punk trio Joyce Manor announces North American headline tour dates that begin August 3rd in Denver, Colorado and conclude on August 27th in Phoenix, Arizona. Joyce Manor also reveals details for a headlining arena concert at The Long Beach Arena on January 7th, 2023 with PUP and Jeff Rosenstock as support. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10am local time, you can find them here.

As previously announced, Joyce Manor will release their 6th studio album 40 oz. to Fresno on June 10th via Epitaph Records. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor's 'Cody',) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, a sense of liberation lies at the core of this project. It's strangely fitting that the title was taken from an auto-corrected text message about Sublime. Those types of happy accidents are all over 40 oz. To Fresno and are worth the subsequent sonic hangover.

Joyce Manor is a band from Torrance, CA consisting of Barry Johnson (vocals/guitar), Chase Knobbe (guitar), and Matt Ebert (bass). Johnson and Knobbe started the band in 2008 in the Disneyland parking lot while sharing a bottle of cheap booze. Named after an apartment complex that Johnson would walk past every day, Joyce Manor made their debut as an acoustic two-piece. Quickly they learned that playing loud was much more fun and invited friends to join the lineup.

The band has since released five studio albums; Joyce Manor (2011), Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired (2012), Never Hungover Again (2014), Cody (2016), Million Dollars to Kill Me (2018), and Songs From Northern Torrance (2020). Joyce Manor has toured extensively and has made festival appearances at FYF Fest, Coachella, Riot Fest, and others. Press accolades for Joyce Manor include support from Pitchfork, Stereogum, NPR, The New York Times, Brooklyn Vegan, SPIN, Rolling Stone, The FADER, and more.

JOYCE MANOR NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

8.3.22 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

8.4.22 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

8.5.22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8.6.22 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

8.7.22 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

8.8.22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

8.9.22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

8.10.22 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

8.12.22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

8.13.22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

8.14.22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

8.16.22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

8.17.22 - Richmond, VA - The National

8.18.22 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

8.19.22 - Nashville, TN - Main Stage @ Eastside Bowl

8.20.22 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

8.21.22 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

8.23.22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

8.24.22 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

8.25.22 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory

8.27.22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

1.7.23 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Arena