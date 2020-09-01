Josie Proto Releases New Single 'I Bet You Fall Apart'

Hot off the heels of her debut EP hitting Number 1 on iTunes.

Hot off the heels of her debut EP hitting Number 1 on iTunes, rising British talent Josie Proto aims to keep fans hooked with lively new single "I Bet You Fall Apart".

Dedicated to individuals who have had the misfortune of going through an embarrassing shock breakup, the bubbly track hears Josie deliberately hone in on childish, Game Boy synth sounds to create a sonically awkward and strange atmosphere to reflect the peculiar story Josie quirkily tells in the lyrics.

Josie explains of "I Bet You Fall Apart": "It is about getting the 'ick'! That feeling when you know that you're both losing interest and the relationship is coming to an end whether you like it or not, and to save yourself the embarrassment you want to get it over and done with before they do. It's a snooty-nose and selfish song about coming out of a relationship looking the best. I wrote it when I was in college and one of my friends had got the 'ick' with her long-term boyfriend; we all knew that he was thinking about breaking up with her so she wanted to get in there first."

An intriguing young artist, Josie's witty lyrical style - delivered in a quintessentially British manner - shines across her debut EP Pub Songs: Volume 1, capturing teenage experiences through her sharp, amusing songwriting, hitting the top spot on the iTunes Pop Charts and Number 4 on the UK Albums Charts.

A noteworthy set of stats are building for the British artist: 5.5M+ Tik Tok views, 50K+ across socials and well over 400K+ Spotify streams thanks to Josie's endearing, playful approach to music instantly capturing the attention of millions (as well as Lily Allen) via her confidence-inducing viral track "BTEC Lily Allen" earlier in March.

With top-tier tastemakers like CLASH, EARMILK and Radio 1 all championing this bright young talent amongst significant blog hype, "I Bet You Fall Apart" is sure to continue the buzz around the teenager.

