Josie Dunne Releases 'Holidays'

Singer-songwriter Josie Dunne has announced today's premiere of the official video to her joyous new single, "Holidays." The visual is streaming now - watch below; "Holidays" is available via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services HERE .

"I'm so excited to have my song 'Holidays' out in the world," says Dunne. "It's no secret that it's been a really long, difficult year for everyone. So, I really wanted to write a song to bring a smile to this season. For me, the holidays are like a reset button - no matter how hard the year was, getting to spend time with my family and friends always gives me new energy for the next year. I think 'Holidays' is just a celebration of taking time off to be with the people you love!"

Dunne is marking "Holidays" by partnering with Tunespeak for a very special "Wi$hes" campaign benefitting The Histiocytosis Association , a global nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique needs of patients and families dealing with the effects of histiocytic disorders while leading the search for a cure. Fans are invited to donate while asking Dunne to answer a question, perform a favorite song, tell a story, and more.

"When my older brother was 18, he was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis," says Dunne, which is a super rare form of cancer that he's still fighting to keep healthy from. I've seen how fighting this disorder can be hard on the patient and the people that love them, so I want to help in any way I can! That's where you come in - pledge a couple bucks and tell me what you want to see me do (sing a song, do a dance, answer a question, whatever!) and I'm going to grant as many wishes as I can to raise money for the Histiocytosis Association! Here we go!"

"Holidays" follows the release earlier this year of Dunne's new EP, LATE TEENS/EARLY TWENTIES , available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Hailed by Ones To Watch as "a noteworthy step in the budding artist's career," the EP includes such tracks as " Back To It ," " Ooh La La ," " Mute ," " Same ," " Stay The Way I Left You (Feat. Dahl) ," and " Lost ," the latter of which is joined by a moving quarantine video directed by filmmaker Joey Brodax while practicing social distancing in the comfort of Dunne's Nashville home. "Brodnax captures casual images of Dunne through various windows," raved Ones To Watch , "allowing for a peak into Dunne's quarantined life. Whether playing guitar with her bird safely secured on her head or simply brushing her teeth, the video gives forth special feelings of enchantment by way of the simplest measures." "Lost" is streaming now via YouTube HERE .

Watch the video for "Holidays" here:

