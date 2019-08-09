Josh Rouse Covers Lindsey Buckingham's TROUBLE

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Rouse released a new single "Trouble." Available everywhere via Yep Roc Records, "Trouble" is Rouse's rendition of Lindsey Buckingham's classic solo hit first released in 1981.

"I picked this song because I bought the 45 when I was 8 or 9 and listened to it over and over," stated Rouse. "I can still picture the artwork. Lindsey has a signature sound and mood that revolves around sus chords and arpeggiated finger picking."

Listen to TROUBLE here:

"Trouble" follows the release of his previous song "I Miss You" which was co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter Tim Fagan and recorded at Josh's home studio.

Rouse has solidified his status as one of his generation's most acclaimed songwriters in both the US and Europe. His latest album Love in the Modern Age was released last year and took inspiration from the sound and production of early 1980's releases by The Blue Nile, The Style Council, and Prefab Sprout. Trading in his trusty acoustic guitar for a synthesizer, Love in the Modern Age still bore Rouse's distinct fingerprints even as it pushed his limits and forged a bold new chapter more than twenty years into his celebrated career. The Associated Press called it "A compact collection of cool, airy but caring songs about relationships in different stages of development or deterioration" while Paste described it as "...intoxicating in an un-bummed-out Beck's Sea Change sort of way."





