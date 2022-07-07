Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Josh Johnson Announces 'The Josh Johnson Show' Podcast Album

The new album will be released on August 19.

Jul. 7, 2022  
In July of 2020 Daily Show writer, comedian, and artist Josh Johnson was talking to his best friend in comedy, Logan Nielsen, about the odd jobs he juggled to save money. It would be these odd jobs that brought in the money that Josh would use to move to Chicago, begin his comedy career, and eventually meet Logan. Their conversation would end up becoming the first episode of their podcast, The Josh Johnson Show.

A weekly podcast that covers stories from Josh and Logan's lives, their comedy careers, and their thoughts on life scratching the surface of their thirties. What has attracted audiences to the podcast in the almost two years since its launch is watching Josh and Logan's friendship in real-time. Inviting audiences to sit in on a conversation with long-time friends they've never met but feel like they've known forever. Because at its core the show is about not being alone. Sharing space and time to laugh and vent with people who understand and won't judge.

It's in that spirit that Josh and Logan are releasing a project that is unlike anything in the comedy space. The first-ever podcast album, Some of the Best of Vol. 1 will release on August 12 and take fan-favorite stories and anecdotes from The Josh Johnson Show that are the best representation of the podcast playing in an anthology of hilarity. If you've been listening to the podcast from day one you may have heard some of these stories before and if you've never heard a single episode this is one of the best ways to dive in.

Whether it's stories about watching someone try to pitch a pyramid scheme at a funeral or a little lunch thief that evaded an entire school for weeks. The album promises heartwarming laughs and plenty of shock. Shock at how a sweet little grandma can quickly turn into a full weed fiend and shock at how Josh managed to navigate a date as he finds out his identity has been stolen while his date is in the bathroom.

The hope is that this unprecedented project will be a more accessible way to share the friendship and stories that have brought so many to the podcast. Even during the pandemic, Josh noticed that as so many great podcasts were recommended to him he felt overwhelmed by the fact that these shows had been going on for years or had such a wide range of topics he didn't know where to start.

This project shows the stand-alone nature of every episode of the show and is a reminder no matter how new you are you're always welcome. "I'm really excited to share this with everyone. I think I've finally made something for people who love comedy but aren't really into podcasts."

