Josh Baldwin to Launch 2025 MADE FOR MORE Spring Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bethel Music's Gold-certified singer, songwriter, and worship leader Josh Baldwin announces his 2025 MADE FOR MORE spring headline tour. The tour will kick off on April 3 in Nashville, Tenn., and will bring an intimate and dynamic worship experience to multiple cities across the U.S.

Says Baldwin, "I'm heading out on my very first headline tour! The MADE FOR MORE TOUR with my good friend @chrisekiss is headed to cities near you! I am so excited and expectant for these nights! My biggest prayer is that you would come and encounter the overwhelming love of our Savior."

On this tour, Baldwin will perform songs from his latest album, including his chart-topping anthem "Made For More." The song has been a breakthrough moment in Baldwin's career, becoming his fastest-growing single to date. With over 14.2 million global streams, "Made For More" recently soared to #1 on both the Mediabase Christian AC and Christian Audience charts. Its powerful message of identity and purpose continues to resonate deeply with listeners worldwide, offering a call to remember who we are in Christ.

In addition to the tour announcement, Baldwin has also released the studio version of his heartfelt song "Thank You Jesus." Available today, the beautiful ballad with genuine lyrics pours out thankfulness to Jesus for all that He has done and continues to do and leads listeners to remember the miracle of our salvation-- the Savior of the world calls us a friend of God! Listen to the song here.

For more details and to purchase tickets for the upcoming tour, visit Josh Baldwin's Official Website. For more on Josh Baldwin, please visit: YouTube | Apple Music | Spotify.

2025 MADE FOR MORE Tour Dates

Thurs., April 3 - Nashville, TN

Fri., April 4 - Wabash, IN

Sat., April 5 - Tupelo, MS

Sun., April 6 - Benton, LA

Thurs., April 10 - Spindale, NC

Fri., April 11 - Lake Wales, FL

Sat., April 12 - Conway, SC

Sun., April 13 - McDonough, GA

About Josh Baldwin

Josh Baldwin is a songwriter and worship leader who joined the Bethel Music Collective in 2014. He is known for his songs "Praises," featured on Bethel Music's "Have it All," "You Deserve It All," from his solo project "Rivers," and "Stand in Your Love," a song featured on Bethel Music's album "VICTORY" (2019) which reached #2 on the Christian Billboard charts. Baldwin's newest album, "Made For More" (2024), centers around the unifying sound of corporate worship for the local church. Baldwin has appeared on numerous Bethel Music albums including "VICTORY" (2019), "Peace" (2020), "Homecoming" (2021), and most recently on "Come Up Here" (2023) with his song "Time and Time Again." As a worship leader, Baldwin enjoys creating space for people to feel seen, encouraged, and invited into intimacy with God. He and his wife Sheila and their two children live in Thompson's Station, Tenn., while he continues to tour domestically and internationally.

Comments