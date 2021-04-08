Joseph M Releases Video for 'Haunt'

Denton, TX-based guitarist and songwriter Joseph M (Midlake, BNQT, Elle King), today releases the official video for "Haunt," the second single from his upcoming debut solo album. Available at all digital service providers here, "Haunt" is an exploration of disillusion - a reckoning with the political and social injustices, and misinformation, that has fed the reality of life in modern America.

Joseph M explains, "This song is a reaction to our country very nearly falling victim to a totalitarian regime and the ease in which misinformation can spread like wildfire via social media." He continues, "Many of us never believed something like that could occur in this country and the last 4 years were a major wake-up call."



An accomplished guitar player and songwriter, Joseph M has spent much of the last ten years touring nationally and internationally as a member of Midlake, the indie supergroup BNQT, and as a sideman for artists including Elle King, Rufus Wainwright, and Israel Nash. His intricate and signature style of guitar playing has attracted the attention of an array of powerhouse artists, leading to performances with Pearl Jam, Fran Healy (Travis), Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand), Jason Lytle (Grandaddy), tours with Heart, Joan Jett, Sheryl Crow, The (Dixie) Chicks, and Neil Finn, and the opportunity to open for legendary artists such as Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, and Neil Young. Now, Joseph M is ready to step into the spotlight with his own collection of songs, to be released throughout 2021. Check out Joseph M's first single, "Who Do You Serve?" here.



