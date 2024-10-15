Jordana Shares New Single 'Ravergirl' Off New LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jordana – a 24-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – will release her vibrant new album this Friday, October 18 via Grand Jury. Jordana has previewed the yacht rock-meets-Laurel Canyon sound of the forthcoming album with “We Get By,” “Like A Dog,” and “Anything For You.” Now, she offers up one final preview of the record with “Ravergirl,” a glitzed out party of a track with an amazing roller disco music video from Justin Taylor Smith to accompany it.

“‘Raver Girl’ is a song about lust on the dancefloor,” explains Jordana. “It’s about a chance encounter with a charismatic girl at a nightclub, where you say not a single word and you’re convinced you’ve fallen in love, only to have her disappear into the night...Was it only a dance, or was it something more? You didn’t even catch her name.”

Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.

Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.

Photo Credit: Kacey Makol

Comments