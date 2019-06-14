Jordan Rakei's New Album ORIGIN Is Out Now

ORIGIN is an album that is overtly inspired by dystopian visions of our future, with many of the album lyrics exploring technological growth and how it affects our sense of humanity. The new album from preternaturally talented songwriter, producer and live performer JORDAN RAKEI is available now via Ninja Tune and features well received singles "Mind's Eye," "Say Something" and the soulfully psychedelic & funky "Rolling into One." Stream Origin here!

Since signing to Ninja Tune and releasing his debut album Wallflower, Jordan Rakei has cemented his worldwide rep as a modern soul icon in the making. The London-based, New Zealand-born and Australia-raised musician has also clocked over 100 million Spotify streams, performed at iconic venues and festivals including Glastonbury & Pitchfork Avant-Garde Block Party, and has sold out US and Australian headline tours including upcoming sold out shows in NYC and LA this June. He recently announced his North America fall tour, following the announcement of his European & Australian tours. See full tour routing below and grab tickets via jordanrakei.com.

Soulful, intimate and expansive all at once, Origin cuts straight to the point, in every sense of the word--the melodies are brighter, the sound is bigger and the vision behind it more finely-tuned. Switching up from the highly personal and intimate portrait he painted with 2017's Wallflower, which was a way of grappling with his experience of anxiety and introversion. On Origin, Rakei has scaled up his ambitions, and is more confident in the way he goes about achieving them. Making tracks that speak more confidently, in brighter colours, and which deal with something bigger than himself. He channeled the classic songwriting and musicality of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, striving to surprise and delight with the form of his work, and always infusing it with the same effortless swing and human feel that he fell in love with listening to A Tribe Called Quest, Pete Rock and 9th Wonder. He also meditates daily, something he adopted partly in response to his issues with anxiety, and something which has shaped his worldview and informed his writing and production process.

JORDAN RAKEI 2019 TOUR DATES

Jun 14 Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

Jun 16 Dhërmi, AL - Kala Festival

Jun 25 Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge *sold out

Jun 27 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade *sold out

Jul 03 Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival

Jul 05 Ewij, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole

Jul 14 Dour, BE - Dour Festival

Jul 17 Nice, FR - Nice Jazz Festival

Aug 17 Brisbane, AU - Triffid

Aug 19 Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall

Aug 21 Sydney, AU - Metro

Aug 23 Auckland, NZ - Powerstation

Aug 24 Wellington, NZ - San Fran

Sep 14 Lisbon, PT - Nova Batida

Sep 25 Stockholm, SE - Nalen

Sep 26 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

Sep 28 Hamburg, DE - Mojo

Sep 29 Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre

Oct 01 Cologne, DE - CBE

Oct 03 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso *sold out

Oct 04 Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

Oct 05 Brussels, BE - AB Ballroom

Oct 08 Dublin, IE - Academy

Oct 10 Birmingham, UK - The Mill

Oct 11 Manchester, UK - Academy 2

Oct 12 Leeds, UK - Uni Stylus

Oct 15 Bristol, UK - SWX

Oct 16 Brighton, UK - Concorde

Oct 18 London, UK - Roundhouse

Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Oct 25 - Vancouver, QC - Biltmore Cabaret

Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Nov 03 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

Nov 04 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Nov 08 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

Nov 09 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

Nov 10 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore

Nov 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Nov 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Photo Credit: Ellis Scott





