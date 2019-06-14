Jordan Rakei's New Album ORIGIN Is Out Now
ORIGIN is an album that is overtly inspired by dystopian visions of our future, with many of the album lyrics exploring technological growth and how it affects our sense of humanity. The new album from preternaturally talented songwriter, producer and live performer JORDAN RAKEI is available now via Ninja Tune and features well received singles "Mind's Eye," "Say Something" and the soulfully psychedelic & funky "Rolling into One." Stream Origin here!
Since signing to Ninja Tune and releasing his debut album Wallflower, Jordan Rakei has cemented his worldwide rep as a modern soul icon in the making. The London-based, New Zealand-born and Australia-raised musician has also clocked over 100 million Spotify streams, performed at iconic venues and festivals including Glastonbury & Pitchfork Avant-Garde Block Party, and has sold out US and Australian headline tours including upcoming sold out shows in NYC and LA this June. He recently announced his North America fall tour, following the announcement of his European & Australian tours. See full tour routing below and grab tickets via jordanrakei.com.
Soulful, intimate and expansive all at once, Origin cuts straight to the point, in every sense of the word--the melodies are brighter, the sound is bigger and the vision behind it more finely-tuned. Switching up from the highly personal and intimate portrait he painted with 2017's Wallflower, which was a way of grappling with his experience of anxiety and introversion. On Origin, Rakei has scaled up his ambitions, and is more confident in the way he goes about achieving them. Making tracks that speak more confidently, in brighter colours, and which deal with something bigger than himself. He channeled the classic songwriting and musicality of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, striving to surprise and delight with the form of his work, and always infusing it with the same effortless swing and human feel that he fell in love with listening to A Tribe Called Quest, Pete Rock and 9th Wonder. He also meditates daily, something he adopted partly in response to his issues with anxiety, and something which has shaped his worldview and informed his writing and production process.
Check it out on Spotify here:
JORDAN RAKEI 2019 TOUR DATES
Jun 14 Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby
Jun 16 Dhërmi, AL - Kala Festival
Jun 25 Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge *sold out
Jun 27 Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade *sold out
Jul 03 Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival
Jul 05 Ewij, NL - Down The Rabbit Hole
Jul 14 Dour, BE - Dour Festival
Jul 17 Nice, FR - Nice Jazz Festival
Aug 17 Brisbane, AU - Triffid
Aug 19 Melbourne, AU - Melbourne Recital Hall
Aug 21 Sydney, AU - Metro
Aug 23 Auckland, NZ - Powerstation
Aug 24 Wellington, NZ - San Fran
Sep 14 Lisbon, PT - Nova Batida
Sep 25 Stockholm, SE - Nalen
Sep 26 Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset
Sep 28 Hamburg, DE - Mojo
Sep 29 Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre
Oct 01 Cologne, DE - CBE
Oct 03 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso *sold out
Oct 04 Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie
Oct 05 Brussels, BE - AB Ballroom
Oct 08 Dublin, IE - Academy
Oct 10 Birmingham, UK - The Mill
Oct 11 Manchester, UK - Academy 2
Oct 12 Leeds, UK - Uni Stylus
Oct 15 Bristol, UK - SWX
Oct 16 Brighton, UK - Concorde
Oct 18 London, UK - Roundhouse
Oct 24 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Oct 25 - Vancouver, QC - Biltmore Cabaret
Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
Oct 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Nov 03 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
Nov 04 - Detroit, MI - El Club
Nov 06 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Nov 08 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont
Nov 09 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
Nov 10 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom
Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at the Fillmore
Nov 13 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Nov 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Photo Credit: Ellis Scott