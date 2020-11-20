Jordan Rabinowitz Releases Intimate New EP 'A Couple Songs'

DC-based singer/songwriter Jordan Rabinowitz has released his debut solo EP A Couple Songs, an intimate five song collection about the intersections of love and loneliness. Prism Reviews say "Each song is a world unto itself...It's like listening to something by Dawes, or Hamilton Leithauser, or Devandra Banhart. Real songwriting."

"After years of playing bass to support other artists, it took a lot to step up and take full creative ownership of this project," says Jordan. "I had to relearn how to be a musician, to find my own voice. Finding that courage didn't come easily, it came hand in hand with self doubt and fear but I pushed through it and A Couple Songs was born on the other end."

Jordan Rabinowitz is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Washington DC. Jordan began his musical career in Rochester, NY playing bass for several bands spanning genres from instrumental funk and jazz to folk and indie rock.

His band Juicy Connotation was featured on NYS Music's Rochester Indie Musician Spotlight and Rochester's City Paper praised the "virtuosic musicianship" of his band Dream Float, describing the group as "like Steely Dan with no words and more improv." After years in the music community as a supporting player Jordan has finally stepped out into the spotlight with A Couple Songs. The EP was engineered and mixed by Jordan himself with help from remote collaborators in Rochester, NY and Portland, OR.

Listen to the new EP here:

