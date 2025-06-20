Jonas Brothers Drop Nostalgic Summertime Single 'No Time To Talk'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drawing from their earliest musical inspirations, GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers have unveiled their anthemic new single “No Time To Talk."

Featuring a groovy interpolation of the Bee Gees’ iconic “Stayin’ Alive”—which was a staple on the brothers’ musical soundtrack throughout their childhood thanks to their father—the song is a disco-pop bop for a new generation. “No Time To Talk” was produced by Julian Bunetta [Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”] and Gabe Simon [Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan, Calum Scott], and teases more to come from the Jonas Brothers’ highly anticipated new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out August 8th.

In celebration of their new single, Jonas Brothers announced a very special underplay show tonight, taking place at New York’s Webster Hall, which sold out instantly. The band will give fans a first-of-its-kind and behind-the-scenes look at the making and rehearsals for their forthcoming tour.

Featuring their previously released fan favorite single “Love Me To Heaven,” the forthcoming Greetings From Your Hometown is a return to the brothers’ New Jersey roots and early sonic influences while growing up—celebrating 20 unforgettable years as a band. Following the album release, the Jonas Brothers will embark on their 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, kicking off with a hometown show at MetLife Stadium on August 10th. Featuring a dynamic, career-spanning live show that highlights every chapter of the Jonas Brothers’ 20 year journey and the band’s evolution, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo career, and DNCE. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls. See the full list of tour dates below, and tickets available now at ticketmaster.com.

JONAS BROTHERS: “JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown” TOUR DATES

*With Marshmello

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+

Tue Aug 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*+

Thu Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+

Fri Aug 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+

Mon Aug 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts#

Tue Aug 19 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#

Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#

Sun Aug 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC#

Tue Aug 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*#

Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*#

Sat Aug 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP#

Sun Aug 31 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*#

Thu Sep 04 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome#

Sat Sep 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#

Sat Sep 27 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center#

Sun Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Tue Sep 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#

Thu Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#

Mon Oct 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

Sun Oct 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#

Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Beginsimpressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what’s bound to be an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, due out August 8th, and the highly-anticipated JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

