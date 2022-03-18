Jonah Kagen Shares New Single 'Turbulence'

Today emerging singer-songwriter and multi-talented musician Jonah Kagen releases new single "Turbulence" via Arista Records. Sparse and moonlit, "Turbulence" is yet another example of Kagen's penchant for composing an earworm of a song that also touches the heart. The single, co-written by Joe Janiak (Lewis Capaldi, Snakehips, MØ, Avicii, Tove Styrke, Sigrid) - Jonah says, "'Turbulence' is such a special song to me. I wrote it during a time when I honestly needed to hear it myself, and I hope it brings people the same peace it brought me. Musically, it's something I'm so proud of."

Today's single comes on the heels of "Drowning" which Jonah shared last month as he kicked off his month-long tour of the U.S. as the support for Maisie Peters. On tour he has been playing to sold-out rooms across the country and engaging fans, old and new alike, at each stop. He plays Houston, TX tonight and the tour concludes on April 1 in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre. The remaining dates are listed below and tickets are available here.

The 22-year-old Jonah Kagen grew up in Savannah, Georgia and took up guitar at the age of six, diving deep into the instrument's technical aspects after his jazz musician grandfather showed him performance videos. He further found inspiration in the music of guitarist Andy McKee, whose fingerstyle technique lit a creative fire within. "He opened my eyes to what an acoustic guitar could be," he recalls, as he dove deeper into creating music on his own. "If you can bring somebody something with your music that they can't get anywhere else, there's nothing better than that."

While attending college, his sister encouraged him to post his music on social media and he garnered early success as a Tiktok sensation with the release of his debut single "Broken." "I saw people resonating with what I made," Kagen recalls while remembering how "Broken" caught on, "and the feeling was so overwhelming and special."

An exciting new voice bringing an undeniable energy and sincerity through his multifaceted sound, Jonah soon found himself inking a deal with Arista. He has since established his singular sound-propulsive, emotional music embracing folk's lyrical tradition, with elements of tropical house's bounce and his signature guitar playing. Jonah has also released "Catching A Dream," "Wish You Did," and "Moon." Further, he collaborated with Matoma for "Summer Feeling" which was praised by The Hidden Hits for "[whisking] us off our feet one verse at a time."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 18 - House of Blues Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

March 22 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

March 23 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

March 25 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

March 26 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC

March 27 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

March 29 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 31 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA