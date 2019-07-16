Jon Sidel Joins Position Music As A&R Director

Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music announced today that Jon Sidel has joined the company as A&R Director. In this capacity, Sidel will help expand the roster for the independent publishing and record label, bringing on his distinctive taste and knack for style and trends. Sidel will continue his independent work running his own management company, Sidel Services, where he continues to specialize in "solutions for artists."

Since joining Position, Sidel has signed Guards, Night Beats (on Heavenly Records through PIAS UK), Mystic Braves, and most recently Modern Chemistry. Sidel is a self-described "rock and roll jack of all trades." He is an experienced music publisher, digital rights and artist manager and podcaster. Prior to his storied music career, Sidel was a notorious 80's nightclub impresario and restauranteur, often working with bourgeoning bands and songwriters eager for club gigs. He made his entree into A&R in 1992.

Over his 25+ year career, Sidel has worked at Outpost /Geffen, Interscope, Warner Brothers, Atlantic, BMG, V2 and PIAS, and signed a multitude of bands including The Strokes, Weezer, The White Stripes, The National, Alkaline Trio, The Avett Brothers and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

Position Music President and CEO adds, "Jon Sidel brings an incredible pedigree and a wealth of experience to Position Music that is really remarkable. Jon is a true music lover that has incredible taste, a deep passion for rock and roll and a track record of success that is undeniable."

VP, Head of A&R Mark Chipello states "They just don't build A&R's like Jon Sidel anymore. Jon has an incredible history in this business, but more than anything he's a true advocate for artists and he understands how to build relationships and careers that endure the constantly shifting sands of the industry. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC: Established in 1999, Position Music is an independent publisher, record label, and management company-redefining what it means to be a music company. Led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, Position Music boasts an international presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You