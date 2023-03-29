Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jon Regen Releases New Single 'Satisfied Mind'

Jon Regen Releases New Single 'Satisfied Mind'

Regen's new album will be released this summer.

Mar. 29, 2023  

The acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released a cover of the song "Satisfied Mind," his first new music in three years, and the title track to his upcoming new album due out this summer that features luminaries like Ron Carter, Rob Thomas and Pino Pallandino.

Last night, Jamie Cullum premiered "Satisfied Mind" on his BBC Radio 2 program "The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum" and said, "That was the wonderful Jon Regen who's got a great new album coming called Satisfied Mind."

Artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson all put their own sonic stamp on the Hayes/Rhodes classic. Now Regen joins the ranks of performers who have found their own story to tell through its affecting words and music.

Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson (and with artwork by Regen's 5-year-old son Gabriel), the gospel-tinged track features Regen in the company of masterful musicians like David Bowie Blackstar bassist Tim Lefebvre, British drum phenom Jeremy Stacey, and keyboardist Larry Goldings, who is featured on Hammond B-3 organ. And contrary to the seamless group interplay the recording evinces, the song was recorded entirely remotely, with band members adding parts from around the globe.

"I rarely play and sing cover songs, but this one hits home," Regen says. "I first heard Jeff Buckley sing it when I was just getting started in my twenties, but it took a few lifetimes for me to fully inhabit the lyrics. As a guy who had kids and career success later in life, I'm still mystified and grateful for the life I lead and the music I make. And then to have Larry Goldings, who I've known since music camp as a kid, guest on Hammond organ - I've truly come full circle."

Regen's upcoming album Satisfied Mind his acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.

Listen to the new single here:

Credit: Juan Patino



ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single Bug Photo
ANNIE BLACKMAN Shares New Single 'Bug'
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record’s title track. “Bug” follows the previously released “Ash”, which saw early praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more.
Ron Pope Announces New LP Inside Voices With New Single Photo
Ron Pope Announces New LP 'Inside Voices' With New Single
The album was written in the wake of emotional upheaval from pregnancy loss and an ectopic pregnancy that almost cost his wife her life. After experiencing one tragedy after another, the Pope family was in a very dark place of  unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, Ron found himself unable to create.
D Howell Drops New Single Man Dem Photo
D Howell Drops New Single 'Man Dem'
The release featuring Ding Dong & Nicky B follows a long list of hit music from the talented pop-reggae artist.  Howell’s single, ’Wine Bounce” with Jamaican born reggae artist Dominant ft. Nick B was picked up by Universal Music, solidifying Howell’s career with the likes of Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Sarani.
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired Run, Run, Run Photo
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired 'Run, Run, Run'
Throwback production propels the track forward with a buoyant beat and jazzy melodies, as McKinley raps about the harsh realities of gun violence. The ‘Kitchen Table Session’ video series is inspired by Carrie Mae Weems’ seminal Kitchen Table Series ­– a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table.

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share