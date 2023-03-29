Jon Regen Releases New Single 'Satisfied Mind'

The acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released a cover of the song "Satisfied Mind," his first new music in three years, and the title track to his upcoming new album due out this summer that features luminaries like Ron Carter, Rob Thomas and Pino Pallandino.

Last night, Jamie Cullum premiered "Satisfied Mind" on his BBC Radio 2 program "The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum" and said, "That was the wonderful Jon Regen who's got a great new album coming called Satisfied Mind."

Artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson all put their own sonic stamp on the Hayes/Rhodes classic. Now Regen joins the ranks of performers who have found their own story to tell through its affecting words and music.

Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson (and with artwork by Regen's 5-year-old son Gabriel), the gospel-tinged track features Regen in the company of masterful musicians like David Bowie Blackstar bassist Tim Lefebvre, British drum phenom Jeremy Stacey, and keyboardist Larry Goldings, who is featured on Hammond B-3 organ. And contrary to the seamless group interplay the recording evinces, the song was recorded entirely remotely, with band members adding parts from around the globe.

"I rarely play and sing cover songs, but this one hits home," Regen says. "I first heard Jeff Buckley sing it when I was just getting started in my twenties, but it took a few lifetimes for me to fully inhabit the lyrics. As a guy who had kids and career success later in life, I'm still mystified and grateful for the life I lead and the music I make. And then to have Larry Goldings, who I've known since music camp as a kid, guest on Hammond organ - I've truly come full circle."

Regen's upcoming album Satisfied Mind his acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.

Listen to the new single here:

Credit: Juan Patino