Jon Regen Announces New Album 'Satisfied Mind'

The album is due out July 11 via Symphonic.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

he acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released "Nobody But You," the second single from his forthcoming album Satisfied Mind, due out July 11 via Symphonic.

The track (as well as its heartfelt lyric video) features jazz icon Ron Carter and saxophonist Dave McMurray (Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones). This week, after playlisting the album's first single and title track, famed London radio station Jazz FM made "Nobody But You" their "Breakfast Track of the Week."

Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson, "Nobody But You" began as a bluesy Wurlitzer piano riff recorded on Regen's iPhone that would end up on the final recording. "The track is like a modern day 'Walk on the Wild Side,'" Regen explains.

"When Matt sent it back to me after working his magic, it had an attitude and swagger that was so addictive, I wrote the lyrics and cut the vocals the very same day, even while I was sick with bronchitis! Then I called up saxophonist Dave McMurray and bass icon Ron Carter, both of whom had just appeared on my radio show 'New York Notes.'

Dave has this massive, bluesy wall of sound that grabs you from the first note. And Ron has been the gold standard for millions of musicians like me. The North Star. From the moment I discovered jazz, his playing was the very definition of it to me. His bass part on the track was the missing link that shot it to the moon. When we finished that song, we knew we were on our way to a full album!"

Regen's new album Satisfied Mind is a genre-blurring tour de force that marries a myriad of musical styles alongside a cast of legends. On his tenth release as a leader, Regen weaves a wild sonic web that effortlessly links his instrumental jazz roots with pop panache, electronic experimentation and more. It's an album as fresh as it is familiar, melding humor, heart and art into a sound all its own.

Besides Carter and McMurray, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Rob Thomas, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks), Jeremy Stacey (King Crimson, Noel Gallagher), and many others.

Regen has worn a multitude of hats in his career - from a sought-after sideman with artists like Little Jimmy Scott and Kyle Eastwood, to an acclaimed solo artist in his own right with a Number One Billboard album and a discography chock full of cameos by musical legends.

He was also the longtime Editor of Keyboard Magazine, a writer for outlets like the New York Times and Variety, and the creator and host of the popular worldwide radio show "New York Notes" that ran for nearly 100 episodes on JazzRadio Berlin and featured guests like Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Jools Holland and others. So if anyone could pull together a captivating musical cast, it would be Regen.

"I called the album 'Satisfied Mind' because it's the first time a collection of songs truly sounds like me," Regen explains. "I love a good song and a great solo, but there are also moments on this record that are full of surprises. Plus, having my heroes like Ron, Pino and Rob come and leave it all on the mat - well, that's the icing on the cake."

Satisfied Mind follows Regen's acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.

Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind with shows at Pizza Express Jazz Club in London on June 17, and the Django in New York City on July 11. Tickets are on sale now.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Lorelei Marcell Releases BITTERSWEET STAGES LP Photo
Lorelei Marcell Releases BITTERSWEET STAGES LP

Indie pop darling Lorelei Marcell concludes a consistent string of new releases with her highly anticipated full length LP 'Bittersweet Stages'.

Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single Rafters Photo
Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'

Minneapolis-based indie pop-rock trio Yam Haus have released a live, stripped-down version of their acclaimed new single, “Rafters.” An indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something, this brand new acoustic version of “Rafters” truly showcases the band’s propensity for creating the most of anthems.

The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups Photo
The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of the top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance.

Harmony Dreamers Release New Single Spinning Round The Sun Photo
Harmony Dreamers Release New Single 'Spinning Round The Sun'

Harmony Dreamers has released their latest single, 'Spinning Round The Sun', a trilogy of songs from their debut album, 'I Come From Earth.'


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE