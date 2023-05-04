Jon Regen Announces New Album 'Satisfied Mind'

he acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released "Nobody But You," the second single from his forthcoming album Satisfied Mind, due out July 11 via Symphonic.

The track (as well as its heartfelt lyric video) features jazz icon Ron Carter and saxophonist Dave McMurray (Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones). This week, after playlisting the album's first single and title track, famed London radio station Jazz FM made "Nobody But You" their "Breakfast Track of the Week."

Produced by Jamiroquai's Matt Johnson, "Nobody But You" began as a bluesy Wurlitzer piano riff recorded on Regen's iPhone that would end up on the final recording. "The track is like a modern day 'Walk on the Wild Side,'" Regen explains.

"When Matt sent it back to me after working his magic, it had an attitude and swagger that was so addictive, I wrote the lyrics and cut the vocals the very same day, even while I was sick with bronchitis! Then I called up saxophonist Dave McMurray and bass icon Ron Carter, both of whom had just appeared on my radio show 'New York Notes.'

Dave has this massive, bluesy wall of sound that grabs you from the first note. And Ron has been the gold standard for millions of musicians like me. The North Star. From the moment I discovered jazz, his playing was the very definition of it to me. His bass part on the track was the missing link that shot it to the moon. When we finished that song, we knew we were on our way to a full album!"

Regen's new album Satisfied Mind is a genre-blurring tour de force that marries a myriad of musical styles alongside a cast of legends. On his tenth release as a leader, Regen weaves a wild sonic web that effortlessly links his instrumental jazz roots with pop panache, electronic experimentation and more. It's an album as fresh as it is familiar, melding humor, heart and art into a sound all its own.

Besides Carter and McMurray, the album also features a cast of musical luminaries like Rob Thomas, Pino Palladino, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks), Jeremy Stacey (King Crimson, Noel Gallagher), and many others.

Regen has worn a multitude of hats in his career - from a sought-after sideman with artists like Little Jimmy Scott and Kyle Eastwood, to an acclaimed solo artist in his own right with a Number One Billboard album and a discography chock full of cameos by musical legends.

He was also the longtime Editor of Keyboard Magazine, a writer for outlets like the New York Times and Variety, and the creator and host of the popular worldwide radio show "New York Notes" that ran for nearly 100 episodes on JazzRadio Berlin and featured guests like Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Jools Holland and others. So if anyone could pull together a captivating musical cast, it would be Regen.

"I called the album 'Satisfied Mind' because it's the first time a collection of songs truly sounds like me," Regen explains. "I love a good song and a great solo, but there are also moments on this record that are full of surprises. Plus, having my heroes like Ron, Pino and Rob come and leave it all on the mat - well, that's the icing on the cake."

Satisfied Mind follows Regen's acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran.

Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind with shows at Pizza Express Jazz Club in London on June 17, and the Django in New York City on July 11. Tickets are on sale now.