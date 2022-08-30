Jon Pardi Tops the Charts & Earns Fifth #1 With 'Last Night Lonely'

Capitol Records Nashville Multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi tops the country radio airplay charts this week with his current single, "Last Night Lonely." Penned by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, "Last Night Lonely" marks each of the songwriter's first official #1 single, as well as Pardi's fifth career #1 single to date. "Last Night Lonely" is the lead single from Pardi's highly anticipated fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, out this Friday (9/2). Pre-order/pre-save Mr. Saturday Night HERE.

Of the chart-topping single, Pardi revealed exclusively to Billboard, "I love the way 'Last Night Lonely' [was] written, and when I first heard it I knew it was one I wanted, for sure, on the new record. The response to the song has been really amazing to watch. We knew we felt good about it, but it has really connected with our fans..." Adding, "It's incredibly cool to have it be the first No.1 for the writers, too. I'm so excited for them."

The CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer recently performed "Last Night Lonely" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (8/9) to celebrate the forthcoming album release, as well as his current AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR.

With 14 songs steeped in losing, a little loving and what's in between, Pardi digs beneath the surface on Mr. Saturday Night, returning the genre to an era of buckle-polishing dancefloor encounters, yowling bar-room revelers and the occasional strong, silent type ballad. Mr. Saturday Night reunites producers Bart Butler, Ryan Gore and Pardi: the same team behind the boards of his critically acclaimed third studio album, Heartache Medication.

Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, Heartache Medication debuted among the top tier of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and was named one of Rolling Stone's best albums of 2019. The Los Angeles Times also ranked the album as one of its best of the year, where Pardi was the only country artist/album represented.

A "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path proving "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety).

Filled with fiddle, twang and steel guitar, Pardi continues to "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times) and "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People). Pardi is currently headlining arenas across the country with his AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR, which extends through his October 1st headlining date in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater.

Listen to the new single here:

Jon Pardi's AIN'T ALWAYS THE COWBOY TOUR Dates

9/8 | Rochester, MN/Mayo Civic Center Park

9/9 | Milwaukee, WI/BMO Harris Pavilion

9/10 | Sterling Heights, MI/Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

9/15 | Bridgeport, CT/Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/16 | Big Flats, NY/Summer Stage @ Tags

9/17 | Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center

9/22 | New York, NY/Pier 17- the rooftop

9/23 | Gilford, NH/Bank of NH Pavilion

9/24 | Boston, MA/Leader Bank Pavilion

9/29 | Southaven, MS/Landers Center*

9/30 | Huntsville, AL/Von Braun Center*

10/1 | Nashville, TN/Ascend Amphitheater*