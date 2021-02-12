Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Johnny Lee's New Album 'Everything's Gonna' Be Alright' Is Available Now

Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee.

Feb. 12, 2021  
Country legend and Urban Cowboy Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and No. 1 smash crossover hit "Lookin' for Love,'' has released his highly anticipated new album, Everything's Gonna' Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through Orchard. Everything's Gonna' Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life. Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly highlights the future. A special lyric video for Everything's Gonna' Be Alright premiered on Taste of Country in January and each track has been exclusively premiered by various outlets and is available on all streaming platforms at orcd.co/JohnnyLeeEverythingsGonnaBeAlright

Johnny exclusively shared with People.com about his recent diagnosis and ongoing struggle with Parkinson's disease, and how he's not going to let it keep him down. Read the full story HERE.

"I am very proud of my new album Everything's Gonna' Be Alright, says Lee. "I took my time finding the perfect songs, written by myself or others that truly reflected where my heart is today. The response has been incredible from not only my fans but from the many outlets that premiered each of the 14 tracks. It makes my heart feel good."

To watch the lyric video for "Everything's Gonna' Be Alright" see below.

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the hit movie Urban Cowboy starring Johnny Lee, which changed the dynamics of country music and catapulted it to the next level in pop culture. As part of the celebration, Johnny Lee reunited with Mickey Gilley for the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour. In November at the 54th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, both were recognized for their contributions to country music and Lee's hit single "Lookin' For Love" was featured and performed by Old Dominion. The Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour will continue throughout 2021. Old and new fans will not want to miss the release of this one-of-a-kind legacy album!

Listen here:


