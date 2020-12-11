John Vento Releases New Single 'Highwire'

Chart-topping Pittsburgh musician and co-founder of non-profit Band Together Pittsburgh, John Vento has released his latest single and video, "Highwire."

By releasing a single per month for the next year, Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento is building his latest album, "Brick By Brick," literally, one step at a time. However, for his latest single and video, "Highwire" (out December 1st, 2020, MTS Records) Vento has found inspiration in those struggling to take the next physical step.

"Without a doubt, "Highwire" is the most personal and meaningful song that I have ever recorded," says John Vento. "Over the past few years multiple people have come into my life that deal with debilitating diseases such as MS, Parkinson's, and Muscular Dystrophy. Tasks that seem so mundane to many of us are a daily struggle for these folks, like trying to keep your balance on a 'highwire." He continues, "Yet somehow they maintain their courage to forge ahead and become an inspiration to so many. This song tries to capture the perspective of someone like me, that has a close up view, yet has no idea what it is like to be in their shoes. The line, 'We both hurt but you own the pain', says it all. I collaborated with lyricist Bert Lauble and multi-instrumentalist/producer David Granati to help me bring this song to life. We purposely created an arrangement that projects anguish, with frantic changes to reflect the emotional roller coaster of people with serious challenges. I am hopeful we captured the authenticity of the message with both the recording and the video (Created and produced by Jim Pitulski)."

Watch the video for "Highwire":