John Summit Releases 'Tears (With Paige Cavell)' Max Styler Remix

Dance music sensation John Summit and dynamic house music powerhouse Max Styler release the official remix of “Tears (with Paige Cavell),” out now via Darkroom/Experts Only. Experts Only is Summit’s music label & events brand designed to promote the next generation of house, tech-house, and techno talent.

“Tears (with Paige Cavell),” the focus track from Summit’s highly successful debut album Comfort In Chaos, is a lyrically vulnerable song, featuring dynamic production from the world-renowned DJ along with powerhouse vocals from Cavell. Injecting his own signature sound, Styler adds pulsating energy to the track, creating the first official remix off Summit’s expansive 12-track project. A favorite amongst Summit’s ever growing fan base, Styler has begun playing the track at his shows, adding momentum to the original version and giving it new life.

John Summit has spent the last year on a tear, headlining massive shows at Madison Square Garden (sold out two hours upon announcement), Coachella (closing out the Sahara Tent along with an unforgettable Outdoor Theaterperformance with Dom Dolla as Everything Always), EDC (one solo and another closing out the festival B2B with Green Velvet), and recently announcing upcoming performances at Cow Palace in San Francisco and two sold-out shows (with a third show added) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this November. With Comfort in Chaos leaving a mark and ejecting him into the mainstream (debuting at #2 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and #39 on the Billboard 200), Summit will continue to trot around the globe while playing his hits for the masses, “Go Back” with dance music virtuoso, drum & bass pioneer Sub Focus featuring Julia Church, and HAYLA collaborations“Shiver,” and RIAA-gold certified “Where You Are.”

UPCOMING JOHN SUMMIT SHOWS:

Saturday, September 21: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Beach

Friday, September 27: Melbourne, Australia - Listen Out Melbourne

Saturday, September 28: Perth, Australia - Listen Out Perth

Sunday, September 29: Adelaide, Australia - Listen Out Adelaide

Wednesday, October 2: Bali, Indonesia - Savaya

Friday, October 4: Auckland, New Zealand - Listen Out Auckland

Saturday, October 5: Brisbane, Australia - Listen Out Brisbane

Sunday, October 6: Sydney, Australia - Listen Out Sydney

Thursday, October 10 - Saturday, October 12: Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Friday, October 18 - Saturday, October 19: Daly City, CA - Cow Palace Indoors

Saturday, November 2: Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center

Sunday, November 10: Orlando, FL - EDC Orlando

Thursday, November 14 - Saturday, November 16: Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sunday, November 17: Guadalajara, MX - Dreamfields Festival

Friday, November 22: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub

Wednesday, November 27: San Juan, Puerto Rico - El Patio

Friday, November 29: Buenos Aires, Argentina - Rio Electronic Music at Oasis Punta Carrasco

Saturday, November 30: Sao Paolo, Brazil - Laroc

Monday, December 30: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub

Saturday, February 22, 2025: Lake Tahoe, NV - Experts Only Tahoe

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Sunday, March 9, 2025: Mumbai, India - Lollapalooza India

With Comfort in Chaos, Summit reveals the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit strived to push himself musically and emotionally, tapping into a part of his identity that might not be immediately apparent to many fans. Fans old and new will find moments of extraordinary beauty (and hedonism) across the album, which nods to Summit’s core Chicago house roots while touching on UK-leaning genres he loves like garage, liquid and dancefloor drum & bass.

About John Summit

John Summit is one of the most sought-after names in global dance music. The superstar DJ, producer, and label owner has nearly one billion all time global streams across his catalog, two #1 US dance radio hits, two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart, and sold-out shows across the globe, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (22,000) in the fall of 2023 and Madison Square Garden (17,000) in New York City in June, with tickets selling out in under two hours. Whether he’s headlining a sold-out show or an intimate club, the Chicago native, now based in Miami, brings his signature brand of high-octane spirit everywhere he goes. However, behind the larger-than-life persona is a thoughtful, detail-oriented artist who once worked as a CPA by day and taught music production tutorials by night. As a recording artist, he logs long hours in the studio, perfecting each of his dynamic songs. He's toured the world, closing out huge festivals including headlining the Sahara Stage at Coachella 2024, and putting on his own shows in unparalleled locations like the slopes of Vail Mountain and the Caverns in Tennessee as part of his label Experts Only. One of the top touring acts in the world, Summit also has a keen interest in the underground scene, and Experts Only is part of his commitment to platforming the next generation of dance music talent. With global hits “Where You Are” (feat. HAYLA), “Human” (feat. Echoes) and “Go Back” w/ Sub Focus (feat. Julia Church) under his belt, Summit released his hugely anticipated debut album Comfort In Chaos, on July 12th via Experts Only/Darkroom. The album, encapsulating themes of vice and virtue, highs and lows, total human duality, sees the artist revealing the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit is set to only get even bigger this year, all while releasing a body of work that’s rare in musical ingenuity and uncompromising in its memoir-like tone and texture.

Photo credit: trippydana

Comments