John Roberts Returns with Nu-Disco Infused Single 'Take Me Dancin''

Summer is in full tilt as nu-disco electronic artist John Roberts heads back to the dancefloor with his new single today, July 1, called "Take Me Dancin'." Produced by long-time collaborator, NY house music legend Junior Sanchez, Roberts party track carries with a sizzling groove.

Roberts shares, "Building off of what we started with the last album and elevating the sound a bit more, 'Take Me Dancin'' has a bigger sound and more pop vibe. More drama."

"Take Me Dancin'" is the follow-up to Roberts' 2021 album Lights Out, a collection of 13 songs produced by Junior Sanchez and influenced by electronic, pop, and new wave of the '80s and '90s, including collaborations with Debbie Harry of Blondie, Beth Ditto and babydaddy (Scissor Sisters) and its remix album featuring previously released tracks such as Felix da Housecat & Dave The Hustler's remix of "Lights Out" and new remixes from the likes of Roger Sanchez, KC Wray and Austin Ato.

John Roberts is also an EMMY nominated TV star, LGBTQ+ icon and comedian best known as the voice of the lovable Linda Belcher on the hit TV show and feature film Bob's Burgers.

Listen to the new single here: