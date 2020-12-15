John Digweed Confirms Arrival of 'QUATTRO II' Album

John Digweed continues to showcase his unparalleled work ethic with the announcement of his forthcoming QUATTRO II mixed LP, the follow-up to his immensely successful QUATTRO compilation. With clubland on hold since March, Digweed reached out to his favorite producers and began working on the new offering. The 4-disc project is packed to the brim with new, unreleased tracks from some of electronic music's most exciting producers. QUATTRO II will be available worldwide on February 23rd, 2021, and with CD and vinyl orders already exceeding demand, fans are encouraged to pre-order their limited edition signed copies now, exclusively via the Bedrock website.

QUATTRO II is broken down into four parts - the first being Soundscape, which features atmospherically entrancing ambient textures and synths. Tempo champions a melodically driving acid sound, while Redux boasts a feel-good house. Lastly, Juxtaposition is mixed by German stalwart Robert Babicz, delivering an album full of futuristic electronica and ambient textures.

Digweed has cherry-picked 20 tracks from the album and pressed them into a limited-edition 5 x vinyl set housed in a beautifully designed sleeve that he personally numbered and signed. Slated for global release on February 23rd, 2021, avid Bedrock fans and eager listeners can now pre-order signed limited editions of both the CD and vinyl exclusively via Bedrock's website, while supplies last: https://bedrockshop.com. As per QUATTRO, the release will be limited to one pressing only.

In addition to the announcement of impending new music, Digweed is pleased to share that he will be bringing the party directly to his fans' homes with his exclusive New Year's Eve Charity Fundraiser Livestream taking place on December 31 from 21:30 - 01:00 (GMT) or later.

