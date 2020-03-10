Johanna Warren Premieres New Single 'Part Of It'
Johanna Warren is set to release her new album Chaotic Good on Wax Nine/Carpark Records on May 1, and today she shares the record's second single, "Part of It," a biting track that finds her snapping, "Don't look at me like I'm the one holding you back / and I won't look at you like you have something I lack."
Listen to "Part of It" below!
Chaotic Good also features the previously released single "Bed of Nails" and is available for pre-order HERE. Wax Nine/Carpark will also be reissuing Warren's beloved concept records Gemini I and Gemini II as a double LP on vinyl on April 10. Pre-orders are available HERE.
Johanna Warren is currently on a West Coast tour and will be touring the UK and Europe this spring. All dates are below.
JOHANNA WARREN ON TOUR
TICKETS
3/10: The Tree House - Santa Rosa, CA
3/11: Lille Æske Arthouse - Boulder Creek, CA
3/12: The Sanctuary - Arcata, CA
3/15: Wild: Grocery & Cafe - Manzanita, OR
3/18: House Show (6804 SE Mitchell Court) - Portland, OR
3/19: Pixie Retreat - Pearl - Portland, OR
4/10: Faveurs De Printemps Festival - Hyeres, FR
5/03: Busy Hands Fest - Leipzig, DE
5/13: La Zone - Liege, BE
5/14: Zorba - Paris, FR
5/17: The Hug And Pint - Glasgow, UK
5/20: Pin Ups - London, UK
5/22: How The Light Gets In Festival - Hay-on-Wye, UK