Joan Share New Single 'come over'

Beloved Arkansas duo joan have released the incredible third single,"come over" TODAY! "Come over" is from "hi", one of two upcoming EP's("hi"&"bye") set to hit later this year via Photo Finish Records. The EP's weave the story of the beginning and end of a relationship with 'come over' representing that initial spark, the imminent possibility that attraction might turn to love. Following the release of singles"so good"& last months"don't say you love me","come over"is an absolutely intoxicating listen, and is accompanied by a stunning VHS inspired visual. Watch the video below, listen HERE.

joan say"we're releasing a song a month for the rest of the year compiling into two eps centered around the beginning and ending of relationships, titled "hi" and "bye". "come over" is the second single from "hi"-it's about that crazy feeling you have about someone you just met, but just know that if something could spark, neither of you would ever look back. This song was trying to capture a very specific moment in time where the chemistry after meeting someone is just too tangible to ignore.

joan's new chapter 'wave era' will see new singles from two EPs landing on the first Thursday of each month, soundtracking the rest of 2021 with their trademark alt-pop bops, tinged with the sweetest hint of 90's R&B influences. Today announced to be titledhiandbye, joan add"after we released "cloudy/partly cloudy", we got straight to work, writing so many new songs. we found that the songs were naturally falling in two different camps. so, we decided rather than trying to force them to work together, it would be more interesting to release two ep's over the course of the year. welcome to the wave era-here comes a new joan song each month through the end of the year :)"

joan(Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford) have spent the past few years building their musical empire, single by single, tour date by tour date, with the past two years being landmarks for them; their debut EP, 2019'sportra, and last year's EPcloudyhave been streamed well over 90 million times, with over a million listeners a month across streaming platforms.

The guys spent much of 2019 on the road with major US and international tours supporting the likes of The Aces, COIN, Bloc Party and Jeremy Zucker, as well as playing to fans across Asia with headline shows and festivals in the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong. Early2020 saw them playing to sold out crowds across the US on their first headline tour, including having to add additional shows in LA to accommodate ticket demand. Their virtual cloudy release show in August 2020 boasted thousands of ticket sales from fans who tuned into their livestream.2021 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for joan, they're only just getting started.

Photo Finish Records is an independent record label boasting a diverse artist roster including alternative rock, indie pop and hip hop. The label was created and founded byMatt Galle and in2021 will celebrate its fifteenth year of success. As the label grew and developed, Matt brought in his business partnerMike Marquisto co-run the label with him. PFR is known for developing and breaking an eclectic roster of artists such as 3OH!3,SHAED, Marian Hill, MisterWives,ROZES, The Mowgli's, and new signings Elliot Lee, Lakeview, guard in, and joan. SHAED's track "Trampoline" is double platinum with over 2 billion streams worldwide, 3OH!3'sdebut album "Want" is certified Gold with 3 platinum singles and over 15 million singles sold which includes collaborations with Katy Perry, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Lil' Jon and Ke$ha. Marian Hill'sreleases including their debut album "Act One'' have sold 12 million tracks making big waves with the breakthrough hit "Down" as well as successful albums from MisterWives and their gold single"Reflections'', Anthony Green, Handsome Ghost, and many others. Matt Galle and Mike Marquisare well known and respected leaders in the music industry having both been recognized inBillboard's 40 under 40among other accolades. The team is located in NYC and PFR is distributed throughVirgin Music, Label and Artist Services.