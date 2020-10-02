JoJo Releases Powerful New Anthem 'The Change' for Biden-Harris Campaign

Described as the voice of her generation.

Acclaimed singer JoJo, described as the voice of her generation, is lifting her voice to even greater heights to bring about "The Change" we need to see. Her powerful new anthem "The Change" is out now as part of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign's 'Get Out the Vote' effort, with just 32 days left to take action before the November 3rd election.

"The Change" was written by iconic songwriter Diane Warren, an 11-time Oscar® nominee and GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® award winner, and carries a clear message of empowerment and action. Over a swirling orchestral crescendo, JoJo's voice rings loud as a battle cry for change, driving forward lyrical freedoms that only she can convey: "I'm gonna be the change, I'm gonna start with my heart," and "I'm not gonna waste no more time being blind." The change starts by looking within, and the time to do so is now.

JoJo will perform "The Change" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 22, airing during the show's live broadcast following the final presidential debate. Tune in to CBS at 11:35/10:35c.

Diane Warren states, "I am honored and humbled that Joe Biden has chosen to feature my song 'The Change' as part of the Get Out the Vote effort in this critical election. 'The Change' is a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever. I hope this song inspires us all to realize that each one of us has the power to change the world."

JoJo adds, "Diane Warren is one of the most prolific songwriters of any generation, and over the years she has become a friend and mentor. When she sent me 'The Change' a few weeks ago, I felt passionately about being the voice to bring her song to life. I always try to use my voice for good, but it's especially meaningful to be singing these words at a time when our country needs to hear them more than ever. For the song to be chosen by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their "campaign anthem" is an absolute honor. I hope it can help make a difference."

Listen to "The Change" here:

