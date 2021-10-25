JoJo Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Off the heels of a massively successful sold out intimate run of tour dates, GRAMMY Award-winning singer songwriter JoJo announces her 2022 Tour.

The first leg of the 45-date headline tour kicks off February 19, 2022 in Edmonton, AB and continues through to 24 cities in the United States before concluding in Ottawa, ON on April 16, 2022. The second leg of the tour will take JoJo overseas to the U.K. and Europe for 15 shows, starting with a May 3, 2022 date in London and concluding on May 30 in Stockholm. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting Friday, October 29 at 10:00 AM local time.

Tickets can be purchased here.

"Performing live is one of my favorite parts of being an artist," says JoJo. "It felt so right being back onstage for those dates in October, and I can't wait to do it on a bigger scale in more cities next year!"

On October 1, JoJo released her capsule project Trying Not To Think About It to critical and fan acclaim. Pitchfork praised the project as "her rawest and most cohesive project to date... an elegant EP with deliberate and defined parameters." UPROXX writes: "JoJo beautifully tackles issues surrounding her anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity with honesty, vulnerability, and transparency."

Tour Dates

February 19 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

February 20 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

February 23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

February 24 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

February 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SoDo

March 1 - San Francisco, CA CE Warfield Theater

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA SPAThe Novo

March 5 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

March 6 - San Diego, CA House of Blues

March 8 - Tucson, AZ Rialto Theater

March 10 - Austin, TX Scoot Inn

March 12 - Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

March 13 - Houston, TX House of Blues

March 15 - Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

March 17 - Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

March 19 - Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

March 21 - Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

March 22 - E Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

March 24 - New Haven, CT Toad's Place

March 26 - New York, NY Terminal 5

March 29 - Boston, MA TBA

April 1 - Cleveland, OH House of Blues

April 2 - Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

April 4 - Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

April 5 - Chicago, IL Vic Theater

April 8 - Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

April 9 - Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

April 13 - Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

April 14 - Montreal, QC Corona

April 16 - Ottawa, ON Bronson Centre

May 3 - London, England The Roundhouse

May 6 - Dublin, Ireland Academy

May 9 - Manchester, England O2 Ritz

May 10 - Glasglow, Scotland The Garage

May 12 - E Brighton, England Concorde 2

May 13 - E Birmingham, England O2 Institute

May 15 - E Paris, France Alhambra

May 16 - E Cologne, Germany Luxor

May 18 - E Amsterdam, Netherlands Paradiso

May 21 - E Vienna, Austria Grelle Forelle

May 23 - E Milan, Italy Santeria Tosacana 31

May 25 - E Berlin, Germany Lido

May 27 - E Copenhagen, Denmark DR Concert House, Studio 2

May 28 - E Oslo, Norway Parkteatret

May 30 - E Stockholm, Sweden Fryhuset (Klubben)

JoJo [born Joanna Levesque] is a chart-topping, award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress who, at just 30 years old, is already a veteran of the music industry. 17 years into her career, JoJo made a "triumphant return" [Uproxx] last year with her fourth studio album good to know, debuting at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and earning widespread global acclaim from Vulture, TIME, Variety, NYLON, NPR, The FADER, and more, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand."

At just 13, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-title debut album, whose breakout smash "Leave (Get Out)" made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. JoJo went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer's first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional hits, including the Top 3 single "Too Little Too Late." In 2016, following 10 years of legal battles with her former label that prevented her from releasing new music, JoJo returned with Mad Love., which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200. In 2018, JoJo re-recorded and re-released her first two albums (JoJo and The High Road) under her own label Clover Music, so her fans could finally get the nostalgia they had been missing for so many years.

She has also pushed herself outside the confines of genre, collaborating with artists ranging from PJ Morton [on the GRAMMY Award-winning R&B hit "Say So"] to Jacob Collier [lending her vocal stylings to the jazzy "It Don't Matter"]. On October 1, 2021, JoJo released Trying Not To Think About It. The capsule project is a musical expression of her continued honesty, vulnerability and transparency around mental health, tackling the different shades of it - including anxiety, depression, negative thoughts, relationship self-sabotage, and emotional immaturity.

Following its release, JoJo embarked on a sold out run of six live performance dates across the United States in Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville and Los Angeles.