JoJo Announces 2020 Headline Tour & New Album 'good to know'

JoJo has announced her 2020 headline tour - the good to know Tour - making 20+ stops across North America this spring with additional dates confirmed in the U.K./Europe this fall. The tour marks JoJo's first headline tour since 2017 and is in support of her highly-anticipated new album good to know, set for release this spring on Clover Music/Warner Records.

Alongside producers Doc McKinney [The Weeknd, Santigold], Lido [Halsey, Chance The Rapper], and 30 Roc [Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B], JoJo has honed together an R&B-infused, emotionally honest body of work centered around her new-found confidence, both musically and personally.

JoJo explains, "I called the album good to know because of everything I've learned in the past few years - every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is - it's all just information. And it's all good! I've been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We are all constantly living and learning, and that's what makes this life so fun."

Tickets for the tour will be available HERE, with pre-sales beginning Monday, February 24 and general on-sale Friday, February 28 at 10am local. Every ticket purchased online includes a choice of a CD or a digital copy of the new album good to know upon release. Fans will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase. Fans may also purchase the Q&A VIP Experience, which will include one ticket to the show, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with JoJo, priority entry, and exclusive merchandise items. See full details HERE and dates below.

North American Headline Tour Dates

April 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

April 22 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 25 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

April 27 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

April 28 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 30 San Diego, CA House of Blues

May 1 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 4 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

May 5 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 8 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

May 10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May 12 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

May 14 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 15 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

May 17 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19 Boston, MA Royale

May 20 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 22 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

May 23 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

May 27 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

May 28 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

May 30 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

