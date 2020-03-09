Jimmy Eat World Announce Criminal Energy Tour With The Front Bottoms, Turnover And Joyce Manor

Jimmy Eat World announce their Criminal Energy Tour today. The 20 date summer run will start in Atlanta, GA on August 6th and culminate in a hometown gig in Phoenix, AZ, Labor Day Weekend, on September 5th. New Jersey based The Front Bottoms will join the tour as direct support with Turnover and Joyce Manor splitting the duties of opening the festivities on select dates (noted below). Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting on Friday, March 13th at 10AM local time with various presales beginning as early as Tuesday, March 10th at 12pm local time. The tour is produced by Live Nation, For more information and tickets please visit www.jimmyeatworld.com.

Jimmy Eat World continue the 2020 roadshow in support of their "bold, brave and ultimately defiant" (NME)10thstudio album, Surviving (listen here). With 10 records to pull from, the sets will prove to satisfy all fans new and old... As the band proclaims:

"Whether we've slept on your floor after the '97 basement show or you've just only recently heard about us, we will have something you'd be into catching live!"

Not to be missed, The Front Bottoms recently returned with "Camouflage," a standalone single teasing a larger body of work on the horizon in 2020. The FADER declared the song, "...a celebration of sorts for a band perennially on the fringes of a major breakthrough."

Jimmy Eat World are Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Zach Lind.

Criminal Energy Tour Dates 2020

August 6th Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy*

August 7th Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 8th Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre^

August 9th Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion^

August 11th New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 14th Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 15th Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 16th Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 18th Toronto, ON Rebel^

August 20th Indianapolis, IN Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 21st Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit^

August 22nd Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion^

August 26th Minneapolis, MN The Armory#

August 27th Milwaukee, WI The Rave (non-Live Nation produced show)#

August 28th Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#

August 29th Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#

August 31st Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium#

September 1st Salt Lake City, UT The Complex#

September 4th San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#

September 5th Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover

^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover

#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor





