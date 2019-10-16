Jim-E Stack Releases New Song 'Good Enough'

Jim-E Stack returns to the fold with "Good Enough", which premiered both via The FADER and via Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show as a 'World First' song. Released by Stack himself, "Good Enough," featuring vocals from Ant Clemons (of Kanye West's "All Mine"), combines guitar riffs and undulating synths for a heavy effect. For the song, pop juggernaut Ariel Rechtshaid handles the twinkling keys, while Danielle Haim subtly rips the guitar. "Good Enough" is out everywhere now.

Regarding the track, Jim-E had the following to say: "I've grown so much-in all different directions-from working with other people the past couple years. Stepping into someone else's word also brings them into mine. An idea that starts in my apartment takes a trip I never could've planned and ends somewhere I didn't know existed. That's how 'Good Enough' came to be."

"Good Enough" follows Stack's earlier 2019 single "A Man Can't Know What It's Like To Be A Mother", whose heartfelt lyrics and video are dedicated to the mother who raised him and his sibling.

Born James Harmon Stack, Jim-E Stack grew up in San Francisco's Inner Richmond, where his passion for music evolved from playing in garage rock bands and school jazz bands to making beats inspired by Daft Punk, Burial, J Dilla, Timbaland, and The Neptunes. As a senior in high school, Jim-E began DJ'ing after successfully sneaking into clubs and lobbying promoters. Since 2010, Jim-E has lived in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles, and credits his time in each city with reshaping his music. In New Orleans, he honed his production skills. In New York, he continued to evolve and refine his sound as he toured opening for acts like Shlohmo and Bonobo. Finally, in 2016, Jim-E returned to his native coast after spending time in Los Angeles intermittently collaborating with songwriters, producers and artists. He's since contributed to songs by HAIM, Diplo, Empress Of, Perfume Genius, Rostam, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, and Kacy Hill. Jim-E creates sounds he wants to hear-to listen to a Jim-E Stack song is to know him.





