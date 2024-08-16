Jim Andralis Releases New LP 'Ghosts'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for his poignant musical narratives, the beloved Jim Andralis has released his highly anticipated fifth LP, “Ghosts." Known for his raw exploration of the human condition, Andralis delves into themes of love, loss, and the ethereal connections between the living and the departed in his latest work. "Ghosts" is a mosaic of 11 songs that traverse the spectrum of human experience. With a raw and unfiltered honesty, Andralis examines the interplay between love and music, two forces he perceives as indistinguishably powerful. The album raises profound questions: Is New York City haunted? Is this planet haunted? Or are these apparitions mere constructs of a mind grappling with grief and seeking comfort?

Throughout "Ghosts," Andralis delves into the presence of those he has loved and lost, their whispers a comforting yet sometimes maddening reminder of their absence. This album is not merely a collection of songs but a narrative journey, one that beckons the listener to confront their own emotions of abandonment and connection. From the ethereal finale of "Carnival," where the Syntonics’ voices rise and fall like breaths of life, to the haunting reflections of "The Worst Thing," inspired by personal and national trauma, Andralis masterfully weaves a tapestry of sound that resonates with the deepest parts of the human soul. His unique relationship with breath and the accordion, an instrument that embodies the necessity of breathing, threads through the album, symbolizing life amidst themes of death and loss.

"The Worst Thing" stands as a testament to the human spirit’s resilience in the face of relentless grief. Written during a period of intense personal and societal upheaval, it captures the raw emotion of a brother’s fear and hope, interlaced with the chaotic beauty of the Syntonics’ vocals. This song, and indeed the entire album, is a profound expression of the struggle to find meaning and solace in a world marked by loss. Andralis' tribute to his first dog, Nikko Andralis, in "5 Minutes," reveals his journey from emotional detachment to a deep, transformative love. His candid introspection about human shortcomings and the unconditional love of dogs adds another layer to the album’s rich emotional landscape.

"You" is a poignant elegy for Barbara Maier Gustern, Andralis' vocal coach and cherished friend. The song captures the immediate aftermath of her tragic death, intertwining memories of love and gratitude with the harsh reality of sudden loss. It is both a tribute and a cathartic expression of ongoing grief, a fitting testament to Gustern’s lasting impact on Andralis and his music.

"Manhattanhenge," inspired by Esther Mathieu’s poem "Absence," and performed as a duet with his husband Larry Krone, reflects on the possibility of an afterlife in the city they both adore. It encapsulates the surreal experience of feeling the presence of the departed amidst the living, a theme that permeates the album. Each track on "Ghosts" is imbued with the sensitivity and skill of Andralis' collaborators, whose contributions elevate the emotional and musical depth of the album. In the album’s focus-track "Lake," he captures the profound solace he found during the scariest days of COVID-19 at a friend's lake house in New Jersey. Andralis is joined by Julie DeLano, whose evocative and deeply emotional singing elevates the track, making "Lake" a heartfelt exploration of loss, love, and the healing power of nature and friendship. The final piece, "Carnival," is a dramatic and haunting conclusion that echoes the complex, often contradictory feelings of love and fear, presence and absence.

About Jim Andralis

Jim Andralis is a celebrated musician known for his ability to delve into the darker recesses of the human heart, uncovering profound beauty and offering solace through his music. His journey began with the NYC punk band The Isotoners and evolved through critically acclaimed solo projects and collaborations. He co-hosts the country music variety show Grand Ole Pubry at Joe’s Pub, performing regularly with his husband Larry Krone. "Ghosts" is Andralis’ fifth LP and continues his exploration of the connections between the living and the departed.

