Jill Andrews Release New Single 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time'

Nashville singer-songwriter Jill Andrews released today her new single "Wrong Place, Wrong Time." The latest peek at her forthcoming album Modern Age (out August 18th on Vulture Vulture/Tone Tree Music), "Wrong Place, Wrong Time" urges glass-half-full optimism and the ability to find the silver lining in tough situations.

"I wrote this song about gratefulness,” stated Andrews. “There are some people who no matter how hard you try, you can never convince them how good they have it. They could have everything but they just can’t seem to see it. We shot this video at my house in Nashville, capturing the storybook concept of a king and queen living in parallel realities: one basking in the fullness of life, the other languishing in scarcity.”

Under The Radar featured the new single and raved, “Andrews’ immaculate vocals bring out a reflective emotional quality, one that isn’t joyful but isn’t quite angry or melancholic either. Rather, she addresses the song to a perpetual pessimist who never sees the happiness in their life.”

“Wrong Place, Wrong Time” follows the release of “Connection,” an irresistible, roll-the-windows-down throwback that explores the schism between then and now, contrasting today’s tech savvy love with meeting someone the old-fashioned way.

Andrews has also unveiled the singles “Dark Days,” a sprawling reflection on the complexities of simultaneously looking back and moving forward, as well as “High Fives,” inspired by childhood friends and finding immense joy in the simplest of things, co-written with her Hush Kids bandmate and frequent collaborator Peter Groenwald.

A few years ago, Andrews went back home to sing at the memorial service of a childhood friend. In mourning, surrounded by relics of her past, the things and people she used to know, she was struck by how much life had changed. Perfectly preserved brick homes, sidewalks on both sides of the street, untouched jungle gyms and corner stores had her calling out for childhood, an age she realized all at once, had passed by.

Fridays were a trip to Blockbuster and a couple of Fruit Roll Ups. Freedom was a bicycle and daylight. Her first new full-length in over three years, Modern Age is an ode to simpler times, an album that goes beyond nostalgia to veneration of what were to so many, the golden years.

Standing at the intersection of memory lane and tomorrow, Modern Age is a stunning reflection on how far we’ve all come, but one that leaves the listener wondering about the price of “progress.” Produced by Lucas Morton at 4115 Studios, it features ten tracks that range from anthemic, pop dreams with ethereal synths and rich vocals, to intimate acoustic confessions.

It’s a meditation on childhood and changing times, growing up and looking back. In moments, the epitome of 90s pop perfection with airy synths and shimmering vocals and in others, pared down and heart-wrenchingly intimate, Modern Age is dripping in reverence for a simpler time, when the world was as big as your high school, when love was waiting by the phone, when we wondered about the future instead of lived in it.

With addictive melodies that evoke Susannah Hoffs and Kate Bush, Modern Age is at once a time capsule of and a love letter to the places we all began.

With thoughtful and brilliant performances by an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and special guests Ben Cramer (Old Sea Brigade) and Becca Mancari on backing vocals, Modern Age remembers an era where the rhythm of life played slower, when we rewound cassette tapes with our fingertips, and talked on the phone for hours.

“This album for me is about looking back. It’s about all the gains and losses. It’s a juxtaposition of childhood and adulthood. It’s the simplicities and complexities that surround both. And figuring out where I belong within it all.”

Tour Dates:

08/18 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

08/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

08/20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/27 - Leicestershire, UK @ The Long Road Festival

08/31 - Nashville, TN @ Backyard Sessions (w/ Sam Johnston)

09/16 - Johnson City, TN @ The Down Home (w/ Matt Deighton)

09/29 - Derry, Northern Ireland, UK @ St. Augustine’s Church (w/ Matt Deighton)

09/30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK @ Black Box

10/02 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

10/03 - Cardiff, UK @ Acapela

10/04 - London, UK @ Green Note

10/05 - Southampton, UK @ The 1865

10/06 - Bangor, UK @ Blue Sky Cafe

10/07 - Glasgow, Scotland, UK @ Classic Grand Social Lounge

10/08 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic

