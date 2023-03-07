Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'

UK-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA shares her new single "World Ain't Ready" via BMG. The song follows the previously released "Her," which was included in Billboard's "10 Cool New Pop Songs" and added to MTV's "Spankin' New" channel.

Written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), "World Ain't Ready" explores the notion that sometimes despite the strong desire of two people to be together, various circumstances and timing may hinder relationships from reaching their full potential. The official music video for "World Ain't Ready" will launch March 14 via YouTube.

JESSIKA is also thrilled to announce that she will be performing at Hotel Cafe's Second Stage on March 30. Tickets are on sale now here.

Growing up in Birmingham, UK, JESSIKA found a passion for music with the guidance of her parents, discovering artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Ferry, and John Lee Hooker. Embracing her voice, she cut her teeth by belting out covers in smoky jazz bars at barely 15-years-old.

When school gave her an ultimatum of choosing between music or class, you can imagine what she chose. With the support of her parents, a year later she wound up in London and eventually would book a one-way flight to New York to chase her dream.

Hustling and writing nonstop, she caught the attention of BMG and inked her publishing deal. She settled in the Big Apple, teaching herself to produce by watching engineers in the studio, before heading to Music City for a change of scenery. Over the course of two weeks, she decamped to a studio at BMG's Nashville office, writing into the middle of the night regularly and translating a myriad of unbelievable experiences into songs.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes