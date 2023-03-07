Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'

Jessika Shares New Single 'World Ain't Ready'

The official music video for “World Ain’t Ready” will launch March 14 via YouTube. 

Mar. 07, 2023  

UK-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA shares her new single "World Ain't Ready" via BMG. The song follows the previously released "Her," which was included in Billboard's "10 Cool New Pop Songs" and added to MTV's "Spankin' New" channel.

Written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), "World Ain't Ready" explores the notion that sometimes despite the strong desire of two people to be together, various circumstances and timing may hinder relationships from reaching their full potential. The official music video for "World Ain't Ready" will launch March 14 via YouTube.

JESSIKA is also thrilled to announce that she will be performing at Hotel Cafe's Second Stage on March 30. Tickets are on sale now here.

Growing up in Birmingham, UK, JESSIKA found a passion for music with the guidance of her parents, discovering artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Ferry, and John Lee Hooker. Embracing her voice, she cut her teeth by belting out covers in smoky jazz bars at barely 15-years-old.

When school gave her an ultimatum of choosing between music or class, you can imagine what she chose. With the support of her parents, a year later she wound up in London and eventually would book a one-way flight to New York to chase her dream.

Hustling and writing nonstop, she caught the attention of BMG and inked her publishing deal. She settled in the Big Apple, teaching herself to produce by watching engineers in the studio, before heading to Music City for a change of scenery. Over the course of two weeks, she decamped to a studio at BMG's Nashville office, writing into the middle of the night regularly and translating a myriad of unbelievable experiences into songs.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes



St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil Lonely Love Song Photo
St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'
St. Paul & The Broken Bones unveil a new single, “Lonely Love Song.” “Lonely Love Song” follows the record’s first single, “Sea Star,” which debuted last month to critical praise from NPR, Relix and Glide Magazine, with an accompanying video—an homage to the band’s home state of Alabama—directed by Gus Black.
Rachel Baiman Releases New Song Bad Debt Photo
Rachel Baiman Releases New Song 'Bad Debt'
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman’s new song, “Bad Debt,” is out now. “Bad Debt” is the third song unveiled from Baiman’s anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
The No Ones Unveil New Single 304 Molino Way Photo
The No Ones Unveil New Single '304 Molino Way'
The No Ones—Peter Buck, Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, Scott McCaughey, and Frode Strømstad—unveil “304 Molino Way.” My Best Evil Friend pays tribute to the artists that inspire them; My Best Evil Friend channels Nick Lowe, Marvin Gaye, Jenny Lewis, Jesse Ed Davis, ? & The Mysterians, Plastic Ono Band, and Phil Ochs, among others.
ALASKA REID Announces A. G. Cook Co-Produced Debut Album Photo
ALASKA REID Announces A. G. Cook Co-Produced Debut Album
Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the deep traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living.

From This Author - Michael Major


Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's ClassicElisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
March 7, 2023

Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This FridayPage McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
March 7, 2023

January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.
CATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on ShowtimeCATCHING LIGHTNING Mixed Martial Arts Documentary to Premiere on Showtime
March 7, 2023

Directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Pat Kondelis (OUTCRY, DISGRACED), CATCHING LIGHTNING tells the surreal tale of Great Britain’s Securitas Depot robbery in 2006, in which nearly £53 million in cash (more than $92 million USD at the time) was stolen, with new interviews, striking revelations and never-before-heard aspects of the heist.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 WeeksLIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in 5 Weeks
March 7, 2023

During the week of Feb. 20, 2023, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” grew over the prior week by 4% in Total Viewers (2.385 million vs. 2.302 million) to score its most-watched week in 5 weeks – since the week of 1/16/23. “Live” held even week to week in Households (1.6 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).
Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN RoleInterview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: the Fallon Sun, a continuation of the popular BBC series. Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector who must work with Luther. Watch the interview video now!
share